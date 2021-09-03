HP was the top IT vendor for the E.ON, securing one contract worth $1.40bn, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 34 vendors, T-Systems International stood in the second position with one IT contract worth $780m, followed by Capgemini with one contract valued at $66.80m, GISA with two contracts worth $65.20m, International Business Machines with one contract worth $65m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of E.ON, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application development (by Capgemini and International Business Machines)

Application integration (by International Business Machines)

Application maintenance & support (by Capgemini, GISA, HP and International Business Machines)

Application management (by Capgemini and HP)

Communication services (by HP and T-Systems International)

Data centre services (by GISA and HP)

Desktop support & management services (by GISA and HP)

Hardware integration (by International Business Machines)

Infrastructure management (by HP and International Business Machines)

Managed print services (MPS) (by HP)

Managed storage services (by HP)

Network consulting (by GISA and T-Systems International)

Network integration (by T-Systems International)

Network management (by GISA, HP and T-Systems International)

Network services (by GISA)

Storage services (by International Business Machines)

Systems integration (by HP and International Business Machines)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the E.ON, Wipro topped the table with three contracts, followed by TietoEVRY with two contracts, PSI Software with two contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



Infrastructure outsourcing Solutions accounted for 38.24%, of the overall contracts for the E.ON, followed by application outsourcing (32.35%), BPO (11.76%), systems integration (11.76%), consulting (5.88%).

In terms of types of contracts, 78.38% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and 8.11% accounted for Application outsourcing. New contracts accounted for 8.11% of the total contracts as of August 2021.

As of August 2021, 91% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and 8% were of License based type. In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 87.50% were based in the Western Europe.

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months



The top defense industry contracts of the E.ON expected to end in the next twelve months are:

The two-year, fixed price contract worth $65m with GISA is expected to end on 09 July 2022. The annual value of the contract stands at $32m.

Teleperformance’s three-year, fixed price contract worth $5m is slated to expire on 12 December 2018. The annual value of the contract stands at $2m.

Top contracts announced in the last 12 months



The top defense industry contracts announced by E.ON in the last twelve months include:

The five-year, fixed price contract worth $1m with SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner was announced on 18 January 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $0m.

The one-year, contract worth $0m with PSI Software. The fixed price contract was announced on 07 December 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $0m.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by E.ON as of August 2021 include:

HP’s five-year contract worth $1400m. The fixed price contract has started on 15 December 2010 and is expected to be closed by 15 December 2015. The annual value of the contract stands at $280m.

T-Systems International’s five-year contract worth $780m. Announced on 15 December 2010, the fixed price contract is due to expire on 15 December 2015. The annual value of the contract stands at $156m.

Methodology:

