HP was the top IT vendor for the Ministry of Defence UK, securing two contracts worth $1.47bn, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 62 vendors, Boeing Defence stood in the second position with one IT contract worth $1.25bn, followed by BT Group with two contracts valued at $1.04bn, General Dynamics with three contracts worth $932.80m, Fujitsu with two contracts worth $870.10m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of Ministry of Defence UK, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application development (by Boeing Defence)

Application hosting (by HP)

Application integration (by Boeing Defence)

Application maintenance & support (by Boeing Defence and HP)

Application management (by Boeing Defence and HP)

BPO (by Kenexa)

Communication services (by BT Group, Fujitsu and HP)

Deployment and support services (by BT Group)

Desktop support & management services (by HP)

Enterprise fixed line services (by BT Group)

HR BPO (by Kenexa)

Infrastructure management (by BT Group and HP)

IT asset management (by HP)

Network integration (by BT Group, Fujitsu and HP)

Network management (by BT Group, Fujitsu and HP)

Network services (by BT Group)

Systems integration (by Boeing Defence)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the Ministry of Defence UK, CGI Group topped the table with 10 contracts, followed by International Business Machines with four contracts, QinetiQ Group with four contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



Application outsourcing Solutions accounted for 41.94%, of the overall contracts for the Ministry of Defence UK, followed by infrastructure outsourcing (25.81%), systems integration (12.90%), BPO (9.68%), consulting (9.68%).

In terms of types of contracts, 90.32% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and 9.68% accounted for Infrastructure outsourcing. .

As of August 2021, 100% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 100% were based in the Western Europe.

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months



The top defense industry contracts of the Ministry of Defence UK expected to end in the next twelve months are:

The 11-years, fixed price contract worth $1248m with Boeing Defence is expected to end on 16 December 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $113m.

Kenexa’s 10-years, fixed price contract worth $782m is slated to expire on 13 March 2012. The annual value of the contract stands at $78m.

Top contracts announced in the last 12 months



The top defense industry contracts announced by Ministry of Defence UK in the last twelve months include:

The two-year, fixed price contract worth $3m with TP Group was announced on 17 August 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $1m.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by Ministry of Defence UK as of August 2021 include:

HP’s four-year contract worth $1457m. The fixed price contract has started on 03 August 2015 and is expected to be closed by 02 August 2019. The annual value of the contract stands at $364m.

Boeing Defence’s 11-year contract worth $1248m. Announced on 17 December 2010, the fixed price contract is due to expire on 16 December 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $113m.

Methodology:

