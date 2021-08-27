HP was the top IT vendor for the US Information Systems Agency, securing five contracts worth $1.46bn, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 139 vendors, Computer Sciences Corporation stood in the second position with three IT contracts worth $1.40bn, followed by Unisys with five contracts valued at $1.14bn, Northrop Grumman with four contracts worth $1.05bn, World Wide Technology with two contracts worth $854m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of US Information Systems Agency, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application development (by BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman, Science Applications International, SRA International, Inc. and Unisys)

Application maintenance & support (by BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman, Science Applications International, SRA International, Inc. and Unisys)

Application management (by BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman, Science Applications International, SRA International, Inc. and Unisys)

Application testing (by Northrop Grumman, Science Applications International and SRA International, Inc.)

Communication services (by BAE Systems and Unisys)

Data centre services (by Unisys)

Desktop support & management services (by Northrop Grumman, Science Applications International, SRA International, Inc. and Unisys)

Hardware integration (by BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman, Science Applications International and Unisys)

Infrastructure management (by BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman, Science Applications International, SRA International, Inc. and Unisys)

IT consulting (by BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman, Science Applications International, SRA International, Inc. and Unisys)

IT security services (by BAE Systems, Science Applications International and Unisys)

Network integration (by BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman, Science Applications International, SRA International, Inc. and Unisys)

Network management (by BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman, Science Applications International, SRA International, Inc. and Unisys)

Systems integration (by BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman, Science Applications International, SRA International, Inc. and Unisys)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the US Information Systems Agency, General Dynamics topped the table with six contracts, followed by Unisys with five contracts, HP with five contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



Infrastructure outsourcing Solutions accounted for 58.99%, of the overall contracts for the US Information Systems Agency, followed by application outsourcing (24.46%), consulting (9.35%), systems integration (5.76%), BPO (1.44%).

In terms of types of contracts, 97.14% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and 0.71% accounted for Application outsourcing. Add-on contracts accounted for 0.71% of the total contracts as of July 2021.

As of July 2021, 70% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and 28% were of IDIQ type. In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 100% were based in the US.

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months



The top defense industry contracts of the US Information Systems Agency expected to end in the next twelve months are:

The six-year, fixed price contract worth $427m with World Wide Technology is expected to end on 12 April 2022. The annual value of the contract stands at $71m.

Level 3 Communications Inc’s 10-years, idiq contract worth $411m is slated to expire on 07 May 2012. The annual value of the contract stands at $41m.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by US Information Systems Agency as of July 2021 include:

SRA International, Inc.’s 10-year contract worth $697m. The idiq contract has started on 01 June 2008 and is expected to be closed by 31 May 2018. The annual value of the contract stands at $70m.

Unisy’s 10-year contract worth $697m. Announced on 01 June 2008, the idiq contract is due to expire on 31 May 2018. The annual value of the contract stands at $70m.

