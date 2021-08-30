HP was the top IT vendor for the Vodafone Group, securing four contracts worth $3.82bn, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 91 vendors, International Business Machines stood in the second position with four IT contracts worth $3.40bn, followed by Nokia Networks with 14 contracts valued at $1.83bn, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson with 10 contracts worth $623.20m, Teleste with two contracts worth $470.70m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of Vodafone Group, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application development (by HP and International Business Machines)

Application maintenance & support (by HP and International Business Machines)

Application management (by HP and International Business Machines)

Application testing (by HP and International Business Machines)

Data centre services (by International Business Machines)

Infrastructure management (by International Business Machines)

Network management (by International Business Machines)

Server management (by International Business Machines)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the Vodafone Group, Nokia Networks topped the table with 14 contracts, followed by Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson with 10 contracts, Amdocs with nine contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



Infrastructure outsourcing Solutions accounted for 51.65%, of the overall contracts for the Vodafone Group, followed by systems integration (23.08%), application outsourcing (12.09%), BPO (12.09%), consulting (1.10%).

In terms of types of contracts, 86.73% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and 7.14% accounted for Systems integration. Extension contracts accounted for 3.06% of the total contracts as of July 2021.

As of July 2021, 93% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and 6% were of License based type. In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 33.33% were based in the Western Europe.

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months



The top defense industry contracts of the Vodafone Group expected to end in the next twelve months are:

The five-year, fixed price contract worth $600m with International Business Machines is expected to end on 08 August 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $120m.

Tech Mahindra’s three-year, fixed price contract worth $65m is slated to expire on 28 May 2019. The annual value of the contract stands at $22m.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by Vodafone Group as of July 2021 include:

HP’s seven-year contract worth $2300m. The fixed price contract has started on 05 November 2006 and is expected to be closed by 05 November 2013. The annual value of the contract stands at $329m.

International Business Machine’s seven-year contract worth $1500m. Announced on 05 November 2006, the fixed price contract is due to expire on 05 November 2013. The annual value of the contract stands at $214m.

Methodology:

