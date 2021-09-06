I3 FEDERAL was the top IT vendor for the Department of Veterans Affairs, securing one contract worth $25m, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 43 vendors, Randstad stood in the second position with five IT contracts worth $4.16m, followed by TIBCO Software with five contracts valued at $2.09m, Hays with seven contracts worth $1.52m, DFP Recruitment Services with two contracts worth $1.45m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of Department of Veterans Affairs, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application maintenance & support (by I3 FEDERAL)

BPO (by DFP Recruitment Services and Randstad)

HR BPO (by DFP Recruitment Services and Randstad)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the Department of Veterans Affairs, Hays topped the table with seven contracts, followed by TIBCO Software with five contracts, Randstad with five contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



BPO Solutions accounted for 74.42%, of the overall contracts for the Department of Veterans Affairs, followed by application outsourcing (16.28%), consulting (4.65%), infrastructure outsourcing (4.65%).

In terms of types of contracts, 100% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and .

As of August 2021, 100% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 97.50% were based in the Oceania.

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months



The top defense industry contracts of the Department of Veterans Affairs expected to end in the next twelve months are:

The one-year, fixed price contract worth $0m with Hays is expected to end on 07 June 2022. The annual value of the contract stands at $0m.

DFP Recruitment Service’s one-year, fixed price contract worth $0m is slated to expire on 19 April 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $0m.

Top contracts announced in the last 12 months



The top defense industry contracts announced by Department of Veterans Affairs in the last twelve months include:

The three-year, fixed price contract worth $25m with I3 FEDERAL was announced on 14 May 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $8m.

The three-year, contract worth $1m with Mcarthur Management Services. The fixed price contract was announced on 19 April 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $0m.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by Department of Veterans Affairs as of August 2021 include:

I3 FEDERAL’s three-year contract worth $25m. The fixed price contract has started on 14 May 2021 and is expected to be closed by 13 May 2024. The annual value of the contract stands at $8m.

Randstad’s one-year contract worth $1m. Announced on 01 July 2019, the fixed price contract is due to expire on 30 June 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $1m.

Methodology:

