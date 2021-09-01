ICF International was the top IT vendor for the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, securing 22 contracts worth $576.50m, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 158 vendors, Lockheed Martin stood in the second position with two IT contracts worth $440m, followed by Dell Technologies with two contracts valued at $403.60m, Northrop Grumman with eight contracts worth $399.74m, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding with two contracts worth $382.29m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application development (by Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, International Business Machines, Lockheed Martin and SRA International, Inc.)

Application integration (by Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, International Business Machines and SRA International, Inc.)

Application maintenance & support (by Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, International Business Machines, Lockheed Martin and SRA International, Inc.)

Application management (by Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, International Business Machines, Lockheed Martin and SRA International, Inc.)

Application testing (by Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu and SRA International, Inc.)

Data centre services (by Booz Allen Hamilton Holding and International Business Machines)

Desktop support & management services (by Booz Allen Hamilton Holding and International Business Machines)

Infrastructure management (by Booz Allen Hamilton Holding and Lockheed Martin)

IT consulting (by Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, International Business Machines, Lockheed Martin and SRA International, Inc.)

IT security services (by Booz Allen Hamilton Holding and Lockheed Martin)

Managed security services (by Lockheed Martin)

Network integration (by Booz Allen Hamilton Holding)

Network management (by Booz Allen Hamilton Holding)

Server management (by Booz Allen Hamilton Holding and International Business Machines)

Storage services (by Booz Allen Hamilton Holding)

Systems integration (by Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, International Business Machines and SRA International, Inc.)

Training services (by Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, International Business Machines and SRA International, Inc.)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, ICF International topped the table with 22 contracts, followed by Northrop Grumman with eight contracts, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu with four contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



Application outsourcing Solutions accounted for 55.06%, of the overall contracts for the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, followed by infrastructure outsourcing (22.78%), consulting (10.76%), BPO (9.49%), systems integration (1.90%).

In terms of types of contracts, 96.20% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and 3.16% accounted for Infrastructure outsourcing. Renewal contracts accounted for 0.63% of the total contracts as of August 2021.

As of August 2021, 77% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and 20% were of IDIQ type. In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 100% were based in the US.

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months



The top defense industry contracts of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expected to end in the next twelve months are:

The five-year, fixed price contract worth $119m with AT&T is expected to end on 16 May 2022. The annual value of the contract stands at $24m.

NTT DATA’s five-year, fixed price contract worth $62m is slated to expire on 10 March 2017. The annual value of the contract stands at $12m.

Top contracts announced in the last 12 months



The top defense industry contracts announced by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the last twelve months include:

The three-year, fixed price contract worth $79m with Mathematica Policy Research was announced on 17 September 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $26m.

The three-year, contract worth $37m with Northrop Grumman. The fixed price contract was announced on 13 August 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $12m.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of August 2021 include:

Lockheed Martin’s 10-year contract worth $380m. The idiq contract has started on 30 September 2010 and is expected to be closed by 30 September 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $38m.

International Business Machine’s 10-year contract worth $346m. Announced on 30 September 2010, the idiq contract is due to expire on 29 September 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $35m.

Methodology:

