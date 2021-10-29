Icognition announced an IT contract with Rous County Council on 12 May 2020.

With an estimated duration of about 60 months, the contract commenced on 12 May 2020 and is expected to be closed by 11 May 2025.

As per the terms of the agreement signed by the companies on 12 May 2020 in Australia, the total contract value stands at $890k.

Application outsourcing constitutes the primary IT service type of the contract.

The IT solution areas of relevance to the contract involves information management, content management and data management.

The geographic scope of the contract is Oceania.

Methodology:

Globaldata’s IT Contracts Database is a comprehensive collection of all publicly disclosed IT services, software, and telecom contracts. Its scope of coverage lies in the areas of outsourcing mainly being application, infrastructure, and business processes, also including systems integration & consulting. The database presents reliable information, enabling IT services and software product providers in identifying prospective business opportunities. The value of the contract is calculated by its unique display of patterns relating to IT services adoption across industry segments, solution areas, industries, and geographies.