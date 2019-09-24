Total industry venture financing deals in August 2019 worth $1.34bn were announced in India, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 33.3% over the previous month and a rise of 48.04% when compared with the last 12-month average of $902.34m.

India held a 7.8% share of the global industry venture financing deal value that totalled $17.21bn in August 2019.

In terms of deal activity, India recorded 88 deals during August 2019, marking an increase of 1.2% over the previous month and a rise of 18.9% over the 12-month average.

India industry venture financing deals in August 2019: Top deals

The top five industry venture financing deals accounted for 57.6% of the overall value during August 2019.

The combined value of the top five venture financing deals stood at $770m, against the overall value of $1.34bn recorded for the month.

The top five industry deals of August 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Altimeter Capital Management, DST Global, Footpath Ventures, GGV Capital, Hillhouse Capital Group and Lightspeed Venture Partners’ $300m venture financing of Udaan.com

2) The $125m venture financing of Fashnear Technologies by Facebook, Naspers Ventures, RPS Ventures, SAIF Partners India, Sequoia Capital India, Shunwei Capital Partners and Venture Highway

3) Coatue Management, Goldman Sachs & Co and PT Aplikasi Karya Anak Bangsa’s $125m venture financing of Faasos Food Services

4) The $120m venture financing of Dreamplug Technologies by Ajit Mittal, Akshay Kothari, Alan Mamedi, Amrish Rau, Anxa Holding, DF International Partners, Dragoneer Investment Group, Gemini Investments (Holdings), General Catalyst Partners, Greenoaks Capital Management, Haresh Chawla, Hillhouse Capital Group, Jitendra Gupta, Mukesh Bansal, Ribbit Capital, RTP Global, Sequoia Capital India, Sriram Krishnan and Tiger Global Management

5) India Quotient, Lightspeed Management, Morningside Venture Capital, Saif Capital, Shunwei Capital Partners, TrustBridge Partners and Twitter’s venture financing of Mohalla Tech for $100m.

