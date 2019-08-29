Total industry venture financing deals in July 2019 worth $993.22m were announced in India, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 30.3% over the previous month and a rise of 9.4% when compared with the last 12-month average of $907.76m.

India held a 5.5% share of the global industry venture financing deal value that totalled $18.11bn in July 2019.

In terms of deal activity, India recorded 88 deals during July 2019, marking an increase of 12.8% over the previous month and a rise of 20.6% over the 12-month average.

India industry venture financing deals in July 2019: Top deals

The top five industry venture financing deals accounted for 43.2% of the overall value during July 2019.

The combined value of the top five venture financing deals stood at $429.2m, against the overall value of $993.22m recorded for the month.

The top five industry deals of July 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) SoftBank Group’s $250m venture financing of Ola Electric Mobility

2) The $60m venture financing of Better World Technology by Sodexo

3) Accel, Falcon Edge Capital, Matrix Partners and Sequoia Capital Operations’ $50m venture financing of Stanza Living

4) The $37.9m venture financing of Uniphore Software Systems by IDG Ventures India, Intuitive VC, March Capital Partners, National Grid Partners, Patni Wealth Advisors, Sistema Asia Fund and The CXO Fund

5) Indianivesh Fund Managers, Mayfield Fund, Samena Capital Investments, Sixth Sense Ventures and TVS Capital Funds’ venture financing of LEAP India for $31.3m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

