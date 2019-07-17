Total industry venture financing deals in June 2019 worth $705.08m were announced in India, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 1.9% over the previous month and a drop of 17.04% when compared with the last 12-month average of $849.88m.

India held a 3.9% share of the global industry venture financing deal value that totalled $18.1bn in June 2019.

In terms of deal activity, India recorded 75 deals during June 2019, marking a decrease of 11.8% over the previous month and a rise of 5.6% over the 12-month average.

India industry venture financing deals in June 2019: Top deals

The top five industry venture financing deals accounted for 48.6% of the overall value during June 2019.

The combined value of the top five industry venture financing deals stood at $342.67m, against the overall value of $705.08m recorded for the month. The top announced industry venture financing deal tracked by GlobalData in June 2019 was Ribbit Capital, Sequoia Capital India, Tiger Global Management and Y Combinator’s $75m venture financing of Razorpay Software.

In second place was the $75m venture financing of BharatPe by Insight Partners and in third place was Accel India Management, Accel, B Capital Group Management, Chiratae Ventures, Falcon Edge Capital, Maverick Capital Ventures, Omidyar Network India Advisors, Qualcomm Ventures and Sequoia Capital’s $72m venture financing of WickedRide Adventure Services.

The $70m venture financing of 1MG Technologies by Corisol, HBM Healthcare Investments, International Finance, Kae Capital Management Ltd., Maverick Ventures, Omidyar Network and Sequoia Capital and Beenext Ventures, General Atlantic, Rocketship.vc and SAIF Partners India’s venture financing of NoBroker Technologies Solutions for $50.67m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

