Total industry venture financing deals in May 2019 worth $692.21m were announced in India, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 15.3% over the previous month and a drop of 9.2% when compared with the last 12-month average of $762.17m.

India held a 3.4% share of the global industry venture financing deal value that totalled $20.46bn in May 2019.

In terms of deal activity, India recorded 86 deals during May 2019, marking a decrease of 17.3% over the previous month and a rise of 24.6% over the 12-month average.

India industry venture financing deals in May 2019: Top deals

The top five industry venture financing deals accounted for 69.6% of the overall value during May 2019.

The combined value of the top five industry venture financing deals stood at $481.73m, against the overall value of $692.21m recorded for the month. The top announced industry venture financing deal tracked by GlobalData in May 2019 was KTB Ventures, Sequoia Capital India, SoftBank Vision Fund and Tiger Global Management’s $200m venture financing of Grofers India.

In second place was the $100m venture financing of VMate by Alibaba Group Holding and in third place was Accel Growth Fund, Anand Piramal Trust, Chiratae Ventures, Epiq Capital Advisors Private, IDG Ventures India AdvisorsLtd., Kalaari Capital Advisors and Pratithi Investment Trust’s $75m venture financing of Diverse Retails.

The $55.73m venture financing of Samunnati Financial Intermediation and Services by Accel, Elevar Equity, Nuveen and responsAbility Investments and Hero MotoCorp and Sachin Bansal’s venture financing of Ather Energy Pvt. for $51m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

