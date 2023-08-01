In the Indian technology industry, there were 47 M&A deals announced in Q2 2023, worth a total value of $129.1m, according to GlobalData’s Deals Database. The $41.1m minority acquisition of slk global solutions pvt. by coforge was the industry’s largest disclosed deal. A thorough analysis of the disruptive themes, the M&A activity and most notable deals are included in GlobalData’s Tech, Media and Telecom (TMT) Industry Mergers and Acquisitions Deals by Top Themes report. Buy the report here.

In value terms, M&A activity in India decreased by 75% in Q2 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $512.3m and fell by 98% as compared to Q2 2022. Related deal volume remained flat in Q2 2023 versus the previous quarter and was 29% lower than in Q2 2022.

The top-ranked financial advisors supporting these M&A deals in India in Q2 2023 were D.A. Davidson & Co.; Ernst & Young Global; Globeview Advisors with 1, 1, 1 deals respectively.

The top-ranked legal advisorss supporting these M&A deals in India Q2 2023 were AZB & Partners; Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas; Gandhi & Associates with 4, 2, 1 deals respectively.

