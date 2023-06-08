In the Indian technology industry, there were 46 M&A deals announced in Q1 2023, worth a total value of $124.6m, according to GlobalData’s Deals Database. The $97m acquisition of larsen & toubro by l&t technology services was the industry’s largest disclosed deal. A thorough analysis of the disruptive themes, the M&A activity and most notable deals are included in GlobalData’s Tech, Media and Telecom (TMT) Industry Mergers and Acquisitions Deals by Top Themes report. Buy the report here.

In value terms, M&A activity in India decreased by 77% in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $550.4m and fell by 72% as compared to Q1 2022. Related deal volume decreased by 2% in Q1 2023 versus the previous quarter and was 54% lower than in Q1 2022.

The top-ranked financial advisors supporting these M&A deals in India in Q1 2023 were Altamount Capital Management; D.A. Davidson & Co.; ROTH Capital Partners with 1, 1, 1 deals respectively.

The top-ranked legal advisorss supporting these M&A deals in India Q1 2023 were AZB & Partners; IC Universal Legal, Advocates & Solicitors; Luthra & Luthra with 3, 1, 1 deals respectively.

GlobalData's Tech, Media and Telecom (TMT) Industry Mergers and Acquisitions Deals by Top Themes report.