In the Indian technology industry, there were 46 M&A deals announced in Q1 2023, worth a total value of $124.6m, according to GlobalData's Deals Database. The $97m acquisition of larsen & toubro by l&t technology services was the industry's largest disclosed deal.

Tech, Media and Telecom (TMT) Industry Mergers and Acquisitions Deals by Top Themes in 2022 - Thematic Intelligence

In value terms, M&A activity in India decreased by 77% in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $550.4m and fell by 72% as compared to Q1 2022. Related deal volume decreased by 2% in Q1 2023 versus the previous quarter and was 54% lower than in Q1 2022.

The top-ranked financial advisors supporting these M&A deals in India in Q1 2023 were Altamount Capital Management; D.A. Davidson & Co.; ROTH Capital Partners with 1, 1, 1 deals respectively.

The top-ranked legal advisorss supporting these M&A deals in India Q1 2023 were AZB & Partners; IC Universal Legal, Advocates & Solicitors; Luthra & Luthra with 3, 1, 1 deals respectively.

For further understanding of GlobalData's Tech, Media and Telecom (TMT) Industry Mergers and Acquisitions Deals by Top Themes

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Deal type includes Acquisition, Asset transactions and Mergers.