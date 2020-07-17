GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the technology industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

GlobalData research has found the top artificial intelligence (AI) influencers based on their performance and engagement online. Using research from GlobalData’s Influencer platform, Verdict has named ten of the most influential people in artificial intelligence on Twitter during Q2 2020.

Biggest influencers in AI: The top ten in Q2 2020

1. Evan Kirstel (@evankirstel)

Evan Kirstel is a B2B thought leader with extensive experience across enterprises sales, alliances, and business development. He currently serves as chief digital officer and advisor of NYDLA.ORG, a remote, distance/digital learning and collaboration association.

Kirstel is of the opinion that the role of artificial intelligence accelerates the opportunity for increased customer and agent engagement alike. Contact centres are vital for businesses. Overlaying AI, robots and human-guided technology such as gaming is an exciting area.

Twitter followers: 289,645

GlobalData influencer score: 100

2. Spiros Margaris (@SpirosMargaris)

Spiros Margaris is a venture capitalist and payment tech consultant. He is also the founder of Margaris Ventures, and serves on the Advisory Board of the wefox Group, a Europe-based insurtech start-up. He is the first international influencer to achieve ‘The Triple Crown’ ranking.

Margaris has tweeted on varied AI topics such as its assistance in surgical decision- making, the importance of diversity in AI tools, and how companies are spending millions of dollars on the technology.

Twitter followers: 100,490

GlobalData influencer score: 90

3. Ronald van Loon ( @Ronald_vanLoon)

Ronald van Loon is a recognised thought leader in technologies including AI, big data, IoT, machine learning, deep learning, 5G, predictive analytics, cloud, edge and data science. He currently serves as principal analyst and CEO of the Intelligent World, an influencer network that connects experts, businesses, and influencers to new audiences.

Loon is of the opinion that AI has progressed at a furious pace over the past few years, and though it has usurped large chunks of the big data, the technology is nowhere near human intelligence.

Twitter followers: 226,358

GlobalData influencer score: 86

4. Ganapathi Pulipaka (@gp_pulipaka)

Dr Ganapathi Pulipaka is a chief data scientist and a SAP technical lead at Accenture. With over 20 years of experience in SAP across fields such as project management and technology integration, Ganapathi has worked with various customers on developing AI strategies, neural networks, and other deep learning techniques.

Twitter followers: 92,845

GlobalData influencer score: 82

5. Kirk Borne (@KirkDBorne)

Kirk Borne is a principal data scientist and advisor at Booz Allen Hamilton, a technology and consulting company in the US. Kirk has been a professor of astrophysics and advisor at the national research labs and government facilities and is known as a top influencer since 2013.

Borne has tweeted on AI topics such as modernising threat detection and analysis with AI tools, and the importance of continued investments in technologies such as AI, cloud, cybersecurity, and others during the global coronavirus pandemic.

Twitter followers: 263,369

GlobalData influencer score: 77

6. Nige Willson (@nigewillson)

Nigel Willson is a top social media influencer and technologist. He currently serves as the founding partner of awakenAI, a personal advisory company, and is also as the co-founder of We and AI, a non-governmental organisation that focuses on the mission to increase public awareness and understanding of the risks and rewards of AI in the UK.

Ranked as one of the top 20 AI influencers in the world, Nigel is a global speaker, and advisor on artificial intelligence, innovation and technology. He has tweeted on important areas including the ethical risks associated with AI initiatives, the applications of AI in urban management, and more.

Twitter followers: 55,842

GlobalData influencer score: 66

7. Robert Scoble (@Scobleizer)

Robert Scoble is a chief strategy officer at Infinite Retina, which helps companies implement spatial computing technologies. A technology strategist and the author of four books on technology, Robert advises companies on areas such as augmented and virtual reality, autonomous vehicles, and associated fields.

Scoble’s book on how augmented reality and artificial intelligence will change everything delves on discussions and interviews between technologists and business decision makers, and how the technologies will be useful to them.

Twitter followers: 405,477

GlobalData influencer score: 65

Scale AI releases free lidar dataset to power self-driving car development https://t.co/pXVeZLVjD0 by @kirstenkorosec — TechCrunch (@TechCrunch) May 22, 2020

8. Tamara McCleary (@TamaraMcCleary)

Tamara McCleary is the creator of Thulium, a social media analytics and consulting agency. A technology futurist, McCleary is an inspirational keynote speaker, and serves as advisor to leading global tech companies including Amazon, Oracle, Dell, SAP, Cisco, IBM, and Verizon, among others.

According to the influencer, the COVID-19 pandemic has hurried the introduction of artificial intelligence across industries, right from outbreak tracing to contactless customer pay interactions. A change in public sentiment is a possibility, from AI is dangerous to AI is safe.

Twitter followers: 308,431

GlobalData influencer score: 61

9. Thomas Power (@thomaspower)

Thomas Power is a board member and director of 9Spokes Plc in New Zealand and London based Team Blockchain Ltd. He is also the author of Tokenomics, a book that effectively describes the blockchain shift to cryptocurrencies. He is an author of seven other books and has delivered nearly a thousand speeches across 56 countries.

Twitter followers: 313,005

GlobalData influencer score: 54

France is using AI to check whether people are wearing masks on public transport https://t.co/2dyuNHNmIn via @verge on @refindcom — Thomas Power (@thomaspower) May 12, 2020

10. Sally Eaves (@sallyeaves)

Prof Sally Eaves is a global strategy advisor for technologies such as blockchain, AI, and fintech. She specialises in the application and integration of these and other emergent technologies for business and societal benefit. She is also a member of the Forbes Technology Council, and an award winning international keynote speaker, author and influencer.

Eaves is of the opinion that people need to be educated more on AI and blockchain and believes in leveraging AI for societal benefits such as education, healthcare, and more. She also states that automation, AI and communicating over conversational intelligence will be a competitive advantage for businesses during the current health crisis and beyond.

Twitter followers: 107,004

GlobalData influencer score: 53

