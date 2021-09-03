Infosys was the top IT vendor for the Toyota Motor, securing two contracts worth $214.25m, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 30 vendors, Science Applications International stood in the second position with one IT contract worth $54m, followed by Datacom Group with one contract valued at $35m, Amazon Web Services with two contracts worth $20.39m, Microsoft with one contract worth $12.87m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of Toyota Motor, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application maintenance & support (by Infosys)

Application management (by Infosys)

BPO (by Alliance Data Systems)

Communication services (by Datacom Group)

CRM BPO (by Alliance Data Systems)

Desktop support & management services (by Datacom Group and Science Applications International)

Infrastructure management (by Datacom Group)

IT security services (by Datacom Group)

Network management (by Datacom Group)

Server management (by Datacom Group)

Vertical-specific BPO (by Alliance Data Systems)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the Toyota Motor, Industrial and Financial Systems, IFS topped the table with two contracts, followed by International Business Machines with two contracts, UXC with two contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



Application outsourcing Solutions accounted for 40%, of the overall contracts for the Toyota Motor, followed by systems integration (23.33%), infrastructure outsourcing (20%), BPO (16.67%).

In terms of types of contracts, 78.38% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and 18.92% accounted for Systems integration. Extension contracts accounted for 2.70% of the total contracts as of August 2021.

As of August 2021, 78% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and 13% were of License based type. In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 50% were based in the US.

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months



The top defense industry contracts of the Toyota Motor expected to end in the next twelve months are:

The three-year, fixed price contract worth $8m with Amazon Web Services is expected to end on 03 January 2022. The annual value of the contract stands at $3m.

NVIDIA’s five-year, license based contract worth $6m is slated to expire on 12 May 2017. The annual value of the contract stands at $1m.

Top contracts announced in the last 12 months



The top defense industry contracts announced by Toyota Motor in the last twelve months include:

The three-year, fixed price contract worth $2m with Cigniti Technologies was announced on 09 November 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $1m.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by Toyota Motor as of August 2021 include:

Infosy’s four-year contract worth $210m. The fixed price contract has started on 03 October 2013 and is expected to be closed by 02 October 2017. The annual value of the contract stands at $52m.

Science Applications International’s five-year contract worth $54m. Announced on 20 April 2015, the fixed price contract is due to expire on 19 April 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $11m.

