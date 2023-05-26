The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by system typically including sensors, software, and other hardware components that work together to collect and process data related to the temperature, pressure, and other variables involved in 3D printing and growing importance of technologies such as data analysis software, data loggers, microcontrollers, and wireless communication technologies. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Technology Innovation: 3D printing data acquisition system (DAQ).

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, microphone beamforming, live betting games, and quantum dots are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Circuit design testing, smart contracts, and surround sound systems are are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are vehicle platooning, PCI power management, and wireless microphones, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for the technology industry

3D printing data acquisition system is a key innovation area in technology

3D printing data acquisition system (DAQ) is designed to collect, record, and store data generated during the 3D printing process. The system’s primary aim is to analyse and refine the 3D printing process to achieve better quality results. In general, the DAQ system is equipped with sensors that can measure parameters such as temperature, pressure, and other relevant factors during the printing process. It can also monitor post-processing activities such as surface finishing and curing. By leveraging the data captured by the DAQ system, users can optimise the 3D printing process and produce higher-quality parts.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 120+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of 3D printing data acquisition system (DAQ).

Key players in 3D printing data acquisition system (DAQ) – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to 3D printing data acquisition system

Among the companies innovating in 3D printing data acquisition system (DAQ), Hewlett Packard Enterprise leads with a total of 220 patents filed. The company’s patents are aimed at a method for integrated liquid cooling of a server system including creating a liquid cooling component with a three-dimensional (3D) design based on a server system, where the 3D design includes customised angle geometry. Further, the method for integrated liquid cooling of a server system can include forming the liquid cooling component based on the 3D design, where the liquid cooling component includes a plurality of liquid flow passages for delivering cooling resources to the server system and delivering the cooling resources to the server system via the liquid cooling component. The other prominent patent filers in the space include Kinpo Electronics and General Electric.

In terms of geographical reach, Advanced Solutions Life Sciences leads the pack, followed by dp polar and 3DEO. In terms of application diversity, Seurat Technologies holds the top position, followed by Emanate Biomedical and VulcanForms.

3D printing data acquisition system (DAQ) can provide valuable insights into the printing process, enabling users to optimise printing parameters, identify potential defects or errors, and improve overall print quality. Additionally, these systems can be used to monitor and control the printing process in real-time, helping to ensure that prints are consistent and accurate.

To further understand the key themes and technologies disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Technology.