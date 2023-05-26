The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the rapid emergence and widespread adoption of game-changing technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT), and mobility and growing importance of technologies such as load balancer, traffic monitoring and analysis, and algorithms and decision-making. These technologies collectively enable adaptive load balancing systems to efficiently distribute network traffic, optimise resource utilisation, ensure high availability, and dynamically adjust to changing workload conditions. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Technology Innovation: Adaptive load balancing.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, microphone beamforming, live betting games, and quantum dots are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Circuit design testing, smart contracts, and surround sound systems are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are, vehicle platooning, PCI power management and wireless microphones, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for the technology industry

Adaptive load balancing is a key innovation area in technology

Adaptive load balancing refers to a network load balancing approach that employs intelligent algorithms to automatically optimise system performance and availability by dynamically adjusting the distribution of traffic among multiple servers. This technology is extensively utilised in server farms and cloud computing environments to ensure that each server handles an appropriate workload that it can efficiently manage.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 110 companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of adaptive load balancing.

Key players in adaptive load balancing – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to adaptive load balancing

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Among the companies innovating in adaptive load balancing, Panasonic is one of the leading patent filers. The company’s patents are aimed at an energy management system configured to manage operation states of load apparatus installed in facility including an instruction unit, a target evaluation unit, a presentation control unit, and a user device.

According to a target power-saving ratio in a facility where load apparatus are installed, the instruction unit controls operations of the load apparatus. The user device has a function for displaying information. The target evaluation unit evaluates consumption of utility energy by the load apparatus with respect to a predetermined target value. The presentation control unit controls so that the user device displays an icon of which form varies according to an evaluation result by the target evaluation unit.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include Mitsubishi Electric and Toshiba.

In terms of geographic reach, FiveAI leads the pack, followed by Greenwave Systems and Daiwa House Industry. In terms of application diversity, FiveAI holds the top position, followed by SK and Alphabet.

Adaptive load balancing delivers enhanced system performance, scalability, availability, and resource utilisation. By intelligently distributing network traffic, organisations can efficiently manage their workloads, respond to changing conditions, and deliver a seamless experience to end-users.

To further understand the key themes and technologies disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Technology.