The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by demand for automation, digital transformation and improved efficieny, and growing importance of technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), natural language processing (NLP), machine learning (ML), clinical trial management systems (CTMS) and electronic data capture (EDC). In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Artificial Intelligence: AI-assisted clinical trials management.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, finite element simulation, ML-enabled blockchain networks, and generative adversarial network (GAN) are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Demand forecasting applications, intelligent embedded system, and deep reinforce learning are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are wearable physiological monitors, smart lighting, and smart climate control systems which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for artificial intelligence in the technology industry

AI-assisted clinical trials management is a key innovation area in artificial intelligence

AI-assisted clinical trials management refers to the utilisation of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to streamline and enhance the clinical trial management process. It involves the implementation of AI algorithms to scrutinise vast quantities of data collected during clinical trials and provide valuable insights to boost the precision and effectiveness of trial operations. Additionally, AI can assist in identifying and screening potential participants, identifying adverse events, monitoring patient behavior and adherence, and predicting clinical outcomes.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 80+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of AI-assisted clinical trials management.

Key players in AI-assisted clinical trials management – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to AI-assisted clinical trials management

Among the companies innovating in AI-assisted clinical trials management, Enlitic is the leading patent filer. The company’s patents are aimed at developing a medical scan comparison system to receive a medical scan via a network and generates similar scan data by selecting a subset of medical scans from a database based on an abnormality similarity function. Cross-sectional images from each scan in the subset are displayed on a user's device along with the original scan for comparison.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include Oracle and Koninklijke Philips.

In terms of geographic reach, Medical Informatics leads the pack, followed by Magic Leap and Becton Dickinson. In terms of application diversity, MapHabit holds the top position, followed by Predictive Safety SRP and Becton Dickinson.

AI-assisted clinical trials management has the potential to revolutionize the way clinical trials are conducted, leading to more efficient, accurate, and cost-effective drug development processes. Additionally, AI-assisted clinical trials management can enhance patient safety by helping to identify adverse events and monitor patient behavior and adherence to study protocols.

