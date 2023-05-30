The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the rapid emergence and widespread adoption of game-changing technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and robotics, as well as growing importance of technologies such as X-ray generation and detection, image reconstruction algorithms, three-dimensional (3D) rendering, and advanced computed tomography (CT) to enhance diagnostic accuracy and improve workflow efficiency and patient outcomes. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Artificial Intelligence: Computed tomography.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, finite element simulation, ML-enabled blockchain networks and generative adverserial network (GAN) are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Demand forecasting applications, intelligent embedded systems, and deep reinforcement learning are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are wearable physiological monitors and smart lighting, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for artificial intelligence in the technology industry

Computed tomography is a key innovation area in artificial intelligence

Computed tomography (CT) is a medical imaging modality that employs a sequence of X-ray images captured from various perspectives to generate precise and intricate visuals of the body's internal structures. These images are instrumental in the diagnosis and monitoring of various medical conditions, including but not limited to cancer, cardiovascular disorders, and internal trauma.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 40+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of computed tomography.

Key players in computed tomography – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to computed tomography

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Koninklijke Philips is a leading patent filer in computed tomography. The company’s patents are aimed at invention describing signal processing apparatus and related method for quantitative dark-field imaging in tomography. In particular, the apparatus includes a novel image reconstructor to reconstruct cross sectional images of a specimen from interferometric projection data (m). The reconstructor (RECON) is based on a new forward model that accounts for cross-talk of a phase contrast signal into a dark field signal.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include Siemens and General Electric (GE).

By geographic reach, Werth Messtechnik leads the pack, followed by PCS-Mosaic and Comet. In terms of application diversity, Johnson & Johnson holds the top position, followed by Asto CT and BAE Systems.

Computed tomography (CT) enables detailed cross-sectional imaging of the body, aiding in the diagnosis and monitoring of various medical conditions. CT scans provide high-resolution images, allowing for the detection of abnormalities, evaluation of organ structures, and planning of surgical procedures. With its non-invasive nature and ability to capture images from different angles, CT plays a vital role in improving patient care and treatment outcomes.

