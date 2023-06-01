The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the increasing demand for high-quality aerial footage in industries such as film production, agriculture, surveillance, and infrastructure inspection, and growing importance of technologies such as computer vision, machine learning, and sensor technologies for precise navigation and image stabilisation. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Artificial Intelligence: Remote-controlled imaging drones.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, finite element simulation, ML-enabled blockchain networks and generative adversarial network (GAN), are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Demand forecasting applications, intelligent embedded systems, and deep reinforcement learning are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are wearable physiological monitors and smart lighting, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for artificial intelligence in the technology industry

Remote-controlled imaging drones is a key innovation area in artificial intelligence

Remote-controlled imaging drones, also known as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), are camera-equipped flying devices used for capturing images in a wide range of applications including mapping, surveillance, and inspection. These drones can be operated from a distance, making them suitable for both commercial and military purposes.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 20 companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of remote-controlled imaging drones.

Key players in remote-controlled imaging drones – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to remote-controlled imaging drones

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

SZ DJI Technology is a leading patent filer in remote-controlled imaging drones. One of the company’s patents describes an invention that involves devices and methods for controlling the positioning of a payload on an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). A carrier is used to move the payload relative to the central body or propulsion units of the UAV, allowing for both vertical and horizontal movement. The carrier includes guides, a first actuator for translation, and a second actuator for rotation, resulting in precise control and improved manoeuvrability of the payload.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include OMAX and Sony.

By geographic reach, Teledyne Technologies leads the pack, followed by Xiaomi and Canon. In terms of application diversity, OMAX holds the top position, followed by Boeing and Guangzhou Xaircraft Technology.

Remote-controlled imaging drones have high significance in various industries for providing aerial perspectives and capturing high-quality images or videos for mapping, surveillance, inspection, and for other purposes. They offer improved efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and access to hard-to-reach areas in tasks that require visual data collection from aerial viewpoints.

To further understand how artificial intelligence is disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Artificial Intelligence (AI) – Thematic Intelligence.