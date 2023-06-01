The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the increasing need for efficient energy management, integration of renewable energy sources, grid modernization initiatives, the demand for reliable and resilient power systems, and growing importance of technologies such as machine learning, data analytics, optimization algorithms, and internet of things (IoT) devices for real-time data collection and analysis. These technologies enable intelligent grid operations, demand response management, predictive maintenance, and effective integration of distributed energy resources. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Artificial Intelligence: Smart grids.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, finite element simulation, ML-enabled blockchain networks and generative adversarial network (GAN), are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Demand forecasting applications, intelligent embedded systems, and deep reinforcement learning are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are wearable physiological monitors and smart lighting, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for artificial intelligence in the technology industry

Smart grids is a key innovation area in artificial intelligence

Smart grids are modernized electrical networks that employ digital technology to monitor and control the distribution of electricity from suppliers to consumers efficiently and securely. By incorporating two-way communication and automation, smart grids enable utilities to accurately monitor and promptly respond to fluctuations in electricity consumption. Additionally, smart grids facilitate the seamless integration of renewable energy sources into the existing electricity infrastructure, promoting sustainable and environmentally friendly energy practices.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 160+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of smart grids.

Key players in smart grids – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to smart grids

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

State Grid Corporation of China is a leading patent filer in smart grids. One of the company’s patents describes a method for adjusting the power grid based on a variable frequency air conditioner load. The method involves creating a mathematical simulation model of a virtual synchronous motor in the air conditioner controller, establishing virtual inertia and droop control segments for power grid adjustment based on the model, determining the reference value for the compressor's rotation speed variation using the virtual inertia control segment, determining the reference value for the compressor's rotational angular frequency using the droop control segment, and inputting the sum of these reference values into a field-oriented controller (FOC) to regulate the motor's rotation.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include China Southern Power Grid and Siemens.

By geographic reach, ams leads the pack, followed by Consert and Sun Electric. In terms of application diversity, Lennox International holds the top position, followed by SK and Transition Technologies.

AI innovation in smart grids plays a significant role in transforming traditional power grids into intelligent, efficient, and resilient systems. By leveraging advanced algorithms and machine learning techniques, AI enables real-time monitoring, analysis, and optimization of energy generation, distribution, and consumption. This leads to improved grid reliability, enhanced energy management, better integration of renewable energy sources, and effective demand response. AI innovation in smart grids helps utilities make informed decisions, reduce operational costs, and promote sustainable and eco-friendly energy practices.

