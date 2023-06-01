The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the increasing demand for efficient energy management, the need for optimizing grid operations, the potential for cost savings and environmental benefits, and growing importance of technologies such as neural networks, data analytics, and predictive modelling. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Artificial Intelligence: Utility load forecasting.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, finite element simulation, ML-enabled blockchain networks and generative adversarial network (GAN), are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Demand forecasting applications, intelligent embedded systems, and deep reinforcement learning are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are wearable physiological monitors and smart lighting, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for artificial intelligence in the technology industry

Utility load forecasting is a key innovation area in artificial intelligence

Utility load forecasting involves predicting future electricity demand and assessing associated risks to enable utilities in planning for future energy requirements and ensuring reliable service. This process encompasses data collection, analysis, and the formulation of predictions regarding future electricity consumption.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 170+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of utility load forecasting.

Key players in utility load forecasting – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to utility load forecasting

Company Total patents (2010 - 2021)
State Grid 1253
China Southern Power Grid 371
Panasonic 246
Toshiba 245
Hitachi 238
Siemens 215
NEC 199
Mitsubishi Electric 172
General Electric 148
Honda Motor 126
State Grid Information and Telecommunication 124
Kyocera 119
NARI Technology 102
Sony Group 101
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries 96
Accenture 93
Johnson Controls International 87
Korea Electric Power 76
Enel 76
International Business Machines (IBM) 76
Causam Energy 65
Schneider Electric 62
ABB 60
State Grid Shanghai Municipal Electric Power 46
Bayerische Motoren Werke 46
Toyota Motor 44
Sekisui Chemical 43
Shell 41
LS Electric 41
NARI Group 39
Alphabet 39
Samsung Group 38
State Grid NARI Nanjing Control System 37
Electricite de France 36
Omron Tateisi Electronics 34
LG 30
Yokogawa Electric 28
Chugoku Electric Power 24
Gree Electric Appliances 23
CEA 22
Oracle 22
Willdan Group 22
Dominion Energy 22
Reactive Technologies 22
BAE Systems 22
Furukawa 21
Nuvve 20
Centrica 19
Itron 19
Origami Energy 19

State Grid Corporation of China is a leading patent filer in utility load forecasting. One of the company’s patents describes a method for constructing a future power grid model by acquiring a current power grid model, and equipment plans for power-off, retirement, and addition. The method involves adding equipment based on the current model, determining information sets for added, retired, and powered-off equipment according to the respective plans, and forming an initial network model for each period. A future-state network model is then constructed using the acquired equipment information sets and initial network models. The embodiments also provide construction equipment and a storage medium.  

Other prominent patent filers in the space include China Southern Power Grid and Panasonic. 

By geographic reach, Sun Electric leads the pack, followed by ams and Consert. In terms of application diversity, HPS Home Power Solutions holds the top position, followed by Alphabet and General Motors. 

Artificial intelligence (AI) innovation in utility load forecasting has revolutionized the accuracy and efficiency of predicting energy consumption patterns. By leveraging advanced machine learning algorithms, AI systems can analyse historical data, weather patterns, and other relevant factors to generate accurate load forecasts.   To further understand how artificial intelligence is disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Artificial Intelligence (AI) – Thematic Intelligence.

GlobalData

GlobalData, the leading provider of industry intelligence, provided the underlying data, research, and analysis used to produce this article.

GlobalData’s Patent Analytics tracks patent filings and grants from official offices around the world. Textual analysis and official patent classifications are used to group patents into key thematic areas and link them to specific companies across the world’s largest industries.