The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the rapid emergence and widespread adoption of game-changing technologies such as artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud computing, and growing importance of technologies related to telemetry data ingestion, processing, visualisation, and analysis. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Cloud: Centralised telemetry systems.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, finite element simulation, deductive databases, and neural networks for data storage are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Multi-programming operating systems, AI assisted network management, and grid computing are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are software-defined wide area network, fog computing, and centralised telemetry system, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for cloud in the technology industry

Centralised telemetry systems is a key innovation area in cloud

Centralised telemetry systems gather and track information from various sources, often through a network. The system utilises sensors, transmitters, and receivers to remotely measure and transmit data from remote locations, which can be used for analysis, monitoring, and control purposes. These systems have diverse applications, ranging from industrial automation and environmental monitoring to healthcare monitoring and military operations.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 210 companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of centralised telemetry systems.

Key players in centralised telemetry systems – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to centralised telemetry systems

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

With several companies competing to develop innovative centralised telemetry solutions, Strong Force IoT Portfolio 2016 is a frontrunner in filing patents in this space. Strong Force’s patents include a system for data collection, processing, and utilisation of signals from at least a first element in a first machine in an industrial environment.

Other prominent innovators in centralised telemetry systems include Sony Group and Alphabet.

In terms of geographic reach, International Cleaning Equipment Holdings the top patent filer, followed by Veolia Environnement and Harnischfeger Technologies. In terms of application diversity, Apple leads the pack, followed by Epicore Biosystems and Hayward Industries.

Centralised telemetry systems can be an effective tool for mitigating threats in certain scenarios. By collecting and analysing data from various sources, the system can provide insights into potential security threats, such as abnormal activity or unauthorised access attempts. This allows organisations to detect and respond to potential security incidents more quickly and effectively.

To further understand how cloud is disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Cloud Computing – Thematic Intelligence.