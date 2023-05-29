The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the increasing volume of data, the need for cost-effective storage solutions, and the demand for flexible and remote access to files, as well as growing importance of technologies such as virtualisation platforms, cloud storage services, and network protocols. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Cloud: File server virtualisation.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, finite element simulation, deductive databases and neural networks for data storage are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Multi-programming operating systems, AI assisted network management and grid computing are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are fog computing applications and SDWAN which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for cloud in the technology industry

File server virtualisation is a key innovation area in cloud

File server virtualisation is the process of using virtualisation technology to create a virtual file server, which is a simulated file server that runs on a physical or virtual server. This type of virtualisation allows an organisation to consolidate multiple file servers into one, reducing hardware costs, increasing performance, and providing better scalability.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 1000+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of file server virtualisation.

Key players in file server virtualisation – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to file server virtualisation

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Microsoft is one of the leading patent filers in digital rights management. The company’s patents are aimed at systems and methods that leverage file server virtualisation to develop a method implemented in a computing system to include receiving communications from a client device to a first web server via the Internet. The communications are associated with a plurality of operations requested by the client device and to be performed by a web service implemented by both the first web server and a second web server.

The method further includes, responsive to the received communications, arriving at a consensus between the first and second web servers regarding an agreed-upon order of operations to be performed in response to the requested operations and, upon arriving at the consensus, generating a response by performing the requested operations in the agreed-upon order at both the first and second web servers. The web service has the same state after performing the requested operations at the first and second web servers. The generated response is returned to the client device via the Internet.

Other prominent patent filers in the file server virtualisation space include Huawei and IBM.

By geographic reach, IneoQuest Technologies leads the pack, followed by StealthPath and Two Way Media. In terms of application diversity, Everysight holds the top position, followed by Zeppelin-Stiftung and ODP.

Cloud innovation in file server virtualisation has transformed the way organisations manage and access their data. This technology enables the consolidation of multiple file servers into virtual environments hosted in the cloud, providing centralised storage, scalability, and enhanced data security. To further understand how cloud is disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Cloud Computing – Thematic Intelligence.