The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the increasing demand for hands-free information access, the need for personalised and immersive experiences, advancements in cloud computing capabilities, and growing importance of technologies such as cloud storage, edge computing, augmented reality (AR) technologies, and wireless connectivity. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Cloud: Head-mounted HUDs.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, finite element simulation, deductive databases, and neural networks for data storage are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. AI assisted network management, multi-programming operating systems, and grid computing are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are fog computing and SDWAN, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for cloud in the technology industry

Head-mounted HUDs is a key innovation area in cloud

Head-mounted head-up displays (HUDs) are visual displays that are worn on the user's head or helmet, providing information within their field of view without requiring them to divert their attention from their ongoing task. These displays find widespread use in military, aviation, and industrial sectors.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 10+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of head-mounted HUDs.

Key players in head-mounted HUDs – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to head-mounted HUDs

Magic Leap is one of the leading patent filers in head-mounted HUDs. The company leverages cloud and augmented reality (AR) technologies to create an AR display including a display device, a frame modulator, and a controller. The display device displays an AR image. The frame modulator modulates the AR image with a frame modulation signal. The controller controls the frame modulator to modulate the AR image with a frame modulation signal that varies according to a content of the AR image.

The frame modulation signal may be used to improve the perceived quality of the AR image. For example, the frame modulation signal may be used to reduce flicker or to improve the contrast of the AR image. The frame modulation signal may also be used to improve the user experience of the AR display. For example, the frame modulation signal may be used to reduce eye strain or to improve the immersion of the user in the AR environment.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include Samsung and Meta Platforms

By geographic reach, Osterhout Group leads the pack, followed by Kopin and Nokia. In terms of application diversity, Qualcomm holds the top position, followed by Xiaomi and Kopin.

Cloud innovation in head-mounted HUDs has revolutionised the way we interact with information in various fields such as aviation, automotive, and augmented reality. By leveraging cloud computing resources, these HUDs can access and display real-time data, providing users with valuable insights and enhancing situational awareness. Major technologies involved in cloud-based head-mounted HUDs include cloud storage, edge computing, augmented reality (AR) technologies, and wireless connectivity.

These technologies collectively enable seamless access to cloud-based information, immersive visualizations, and personalized experiences, contributing to the expansion and adoption of head-mounted HUDs across various industries.

