The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the growth of the market for cloud-enabled unified communication including the increasing demand for remote work capabilities, the need for seamless communication across devices and locations, and the desire for streamlined collaboration within organisations. The growing importance of technologies such as Voice over IP (VoIP), video conferencing, instant messaging, presence management, and integration with other productivity applications is further driving innovation in the industry. These technologies work together to enable real-time communication, efficient collaboration, and improved productivity, making cloud-based unified communication an essential tool for modern businesses. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Cloud: Unified communication (UC).

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

GlobalData
Report-cover

Premium Insights Innovation in Cloud: Unified communication (UC)

Buy the Report

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, finite element simulation, deductive databases, and neural networks for data storage are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Multi-programming operating systems, AI assisted network management, and grid computing are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are, software-defined wide area network, fog computing, and centralised telemetry system, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for cloud in the technology industry

Unified communication (UC) is a key innovation area in cloud

Unified Communication (UC) refers to a collection of technologies that empower businesses to enhance their communication and collaboration capabilities. UC solutions encompass various forms of communication, including voice, video, and data transmission, along with applications such as presence, instant messaging, and collaborative tools. With UC, organisations can engage in real-time communication seamlessly, regardless of the device or geographical location. It offers a unified platform that caters to all communication requirements, promoting efficiency and connectivity within the business environment.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 50+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of unified communication (UC).

Key players in unified communication (UC) – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to unified communication (UC)

Company Total patents (2010 - 2021) Premium intelligence on the world's largest companies
Cox Enterprises 213 Unlock company profile
Alphabet 128 Unlock company profile
Microsoft 105 Unlock company profile
Meta Platforms 88 Unlock company profile
Dropbox 75 Unlock company profile
BlackBerry 45 Unlock company profile
Darktrace 38 Unlock company profile
International Business Machines (IBM) 33 Unlock company profile
LleidaNetworks Serveis Telematics 32 Unlock company profile
Vaporstream 31 Unlock company profile
JPMorgan Chase 26 Unlock company profile
Flex 24 Unlock company profile
Huawei Investment & Holding 23 Unlock company profile
Proofpoint 21 Unlock company profile
Tencent 16 Unlock company profile
Telepathy Labs 14 Unlock company profile
Verizon Media 14 Unlock company profile
NEC 14 Unlock company profile
Cirius Messaging 14 Unlock company profile
Sophos 13 Unlock company profile
AT&T 12 Unlock company profile
Palantir Technologies 11 Unlock company profile
CellTrust 11 Unlock company profile
Advent International 11 Unlock company profile
Nokia 11 Unlock company profile
KDDI 11 Unlock company profile
Mandiant 10 Unlock company profile
Open Text 10 Unlock company profile
Salesforce 9 Unlock company profile
Furukawa 9 Unlock company profile
Novastone Media 9 Unlock company profile
retarus 9 Unlock company profile
Litera 9 Unlock company profile
VirtAITech.com 8 Unlock company profile
Fortinet 8 Unlock company profile
Snap 7 Unlock company profile
Bitdefender Ipr Management 7 Unlock company profile
Mitsubishi Electric 7 Unlock company profile
KnowBe4 7 Unlock company profile
VMware 7 Unlock company profile
Verizon Patent And Licensing 7 Unlock company profile
Markport 7 Unlock company profile
CME Group 6 Unlock company profile
Tata Sons 6 Unlock company profile
VeriSign 6 Unlock company profile
Quest Software 6 Unlock company profile
Intellectual Ventures Management 6 Unlock company profile
Acalvio Technologies 6 Unlock company profile
Aventail 6 Unlock company profile
Vade Secure 6 Unlock company profile

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Cox Enterprises is a leading patent filer in the field of unified communication (UC). One of the company’s patents describes methods and systems for a comprehensive vehicle ecosystem that offers an intuitive and comfortable environment for individuals or groups. It includes a universal chassis installed in the vehicle's head unit, capable of accommodating multiple modules with standardized dimensions. This allows for easy insertion of various modules with different functions into the chassis, providing flexibility and adaptability.

The other prominent patent filers in the space include Alphabet and Microsoft.     

In terms of geographical reach, Flex leads the pack, followed by LleidaNetworks Serveis Telematics and Novastone Media. In terms of application diversity, Flex holds the top position, followed by Cox Enterprises and OPTIMUM.  

Cloud innovation in unified communication (UC) has revolutionised the way organisations collaborate and communicate. Unified communication refers to the integration of various communication channels, such as voice, video, messaging, and collaboration tools, into a single platform. Cloud-based UC solutions offer enhanced flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness compared to traditional on-premises systems. 

To further understand how cloud is disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Cloud Computing – Thematic Intelligence.

GlobalData

GlobalData, the leading provider of industry intelligence, provided the underlying data, research, and analysis used to produce this article.

GlobalData’s Patent Analytics tracks patent filings and grants from official offices around the world. Textual analysis and official patent classifications are used to group patents into key thematic areas and link them to specific companies across the world’s largest industries.