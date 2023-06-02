The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the growth of the market for cloud-enabled unified communication including the increasing demand for remote work capabilities, the need for seamless communication across devices and locations, and the desire for streamlined collaboration within organisations. The growing importance of technologies such as Voice over IP (VoIP), video conferencing, instant messaging, presence management, and integration with other productivity applications is further driving innovation in the industry. These technologies work together to enable real-time communication, efficient collaboration, and improved productivity, making cloud-based unified communication an essential tool for modern businesses. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Cloud: Unified communication (UC).

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, finite element simulation, deductive databases, and neural networks for data storage are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Multi-programming operating systems, AI assisted network management, and grid computing are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are, software-defined wide area network, fog computing, and centralised telemetry system, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for cloud in the technology industry

Unified communication (UC) is a key innovation area in cloud

Unified Communication (UC) refers to a collection of technologies that empower businesses to enhance their communication and collaboration capabilities. UC solutions encompass various forms of communication, including voice, video, and data transmission, along with applications such as presence, instant messaging, and collaborative tools. With UC, organisations can engage in real-time communication seamlessly, regardless of the device or geographical location. It offers a unified platform that caters to all communication requirements, promoting efficiency and connectivity within the business environment.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 50+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of unified communication (UC).

Key players in unified communication (UC) – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to unified communication (UC)

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Cox Enterprises is a leading patent filer in the field of unified communication (UC). One of the company’s patents describes methods and systems for a comprehensive vehicle ecosystem that offers an intuitive and comfortable environment for individuals or groups. It includes a universal chassis installed in the vehicle's head unit, capable of accommodating multiple modules with standardized dimensions. This allows for easy insertion of various modules with different functions into the chassis, providing flexibility and adaptability.

The other prominent patent filers in the space include Alphabet and Microsoft.

In terms of geographical reach, Flex leads the pack, followed by LleidaNetworks Serveis Telematics and Novastone Media. In terms of application diversity, Flex holds the top position, followed by Cox Enterprises and OPTIMUM.

Cloud innovation in unified communication (UC) has revolutionised the way organisations collaborate and communicate. Unified communication refers to the integration of various communication channels, such as voice, video, messaging, and collaboration tools, into a single platform. Cloud-based UC solutions offer enhanced flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness compared to traditional on-premises systems.

