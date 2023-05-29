The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with an increasing emphasis on environmental sustainability to decrease greenhouse gas emissions, limit waste and pollution, conserve natural resources, foster biodiversity, and promote sustainable economic development, as well as growing importance of technologies such as smart metering, radio frequency identification (RFID), near field communication (NFC), energy management systems, data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI). By leveraging these technologies, EV charging metering automation enables accurate measurement of energy consumption, seamless billing processes, effective load management, and overall efficient operations of charging infrastructure. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Environmental Sustainability: EV charging metering automation.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, environmental sensors, smart grid monitoring system, and EV battery management systems are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Waste management systems, engine exhaust control systems, and hybrid solar are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are, energy trading platforms, EV charging metering automation and smart grid metering, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for environmental sustainability in the technology industry

EV charging metering automation is a key innovation area in environmental sustainability

EV charging metering automation refers to the utilisation of automated systems and computer controls to oversee and regulate the electric power supply to electric vehicles during the charging process at charging stations. It encompasses the deployment of sensors and other devices to measure, monitor, and govern the flow of electricity, alongside software programs to handle the collected data. By employing this automation, it becomes possible to guarantee the effectiveness and safety of EV charging while optimising the charging experience for users.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 40+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of EV charging metering automation.

Key players in EV charging metering automation – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to EV charging metering automation

Gogoro is one of the leading patent filers in EV charging metering automation. The company’s patents are aimed at a network of collection, charging and distribution machines to collect, charge and distribute portable electrical energy storage devices such as batteries, supercapacitors and ultracapacitors.

To charge, the machines employ electrical current from an external source, such as the electrical grid or an electrical service of an installation location. The charging and distribution machines may distribute portable electrical energy storage devices of performance characteristics and other attributes based on customer preferences and/or customer profiles.

The charging and distribution machines may provide instructions to portable electrical energy storage devices stored within the charging and distribution machines to perform at various levels according to user preferences and user profiles.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include General Electric (GE) and Emerging Automotive.

By geographic reach, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries leads the pack, followed by Honda Motor and Kapsch TrafficCom. In terms of application diversity, Gogoro holds the top position, followed by Emerging Automotive and Liberty PlugIns.

EV charging metering automation plays a pivotal role in ensuring accurate billing, efficient energy management, user convenience, and the seamless integration of electric vehicles into the existing power grid. It contributes to the growth and sustainability of the electric mobility ecosystem. To further understand how environmental sustainability is disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Sustainability – Thematic Research.