The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with an increasing emphasis on environmental sustainability to decrease greenhouse gas emissions, limit waste and pollution, conserve natural resources, foster biodiversity, and promote sustainable economic development, as well as  growing importance of technologies such as smart metering, radio frequency identification (RFID), near field communication (NFC), energy management systems, data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI). By leveraging these technologies, EV charging metering automation enables accurate measurement of energy consumption, seamless billing processes, effective load management, and overall efficient operations of charging infrastructure. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Environmental Sustainability: EV charging metering automation.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

GlobalData
Report-cover

Premium Insights Innovation in Environmental Sustainability: EV charging metering automation

Buy the Report

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, environmental sensors, smart grid monitoring system, and EV battery management systems are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Waste management systems, engine exhaust control systems, and hybrid solar are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are, energy trading platforms, EV charging metering automation and smart grid metering, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for environmental sustainability in the technology industry

EV charging metering automation is a key innovation area in environmental sustainability

EV charging metering automation refers to the utilisation of automated systems and computer controls to oversee and regulate the electric power supply to electric vehicles during the charging process at charging stations. It encompasses the deployment of sensors and other devices to measure, monitor, and govern the flow of electricity, alongside software programs to handle the collected data. By employing this automation, it becomes possible to guarantee the effectiveness and safety of EV charging while optimising the charging experience for users.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 40+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of EV charging metering automation.

Key players in EV charging metering automation – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to EV charging metering automation

Company Total patents (2010 - 2021) Premium intelligence on the world's largest companies
Gogoro 91 Unlock company profile
General Electric 88 Unlock company profile
Emerging Automotive 85 Unlock company profile
Toyota Motor 64 Unlock company profile
Honda Motor 59 Unlock company profile
Causam Energy 48 Unlock company profile
Siemens 47 Unlock company profile
E.ON 44 Unlock company profile
Chargepoint 38 Unlock company profile
AES 34 Unlock company profile
RWE 31 Unlock company profile
NEC 29 Unlock company profile
Panasonic 28 Unlock company profile
Liberty PlugIns 27 Unlock company profile
EnBW Energie Baden-Wurttemberg 24 Unlock company profile
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries 22 Unlock company profile
Hyundai Motor Group 20 Unlock company profile
Cpi Integration 20 Unlock company profile
Ford Motor 19 Unlock company profile
Kapsch TrafficCom 18 Unlock company profile
Robert Bosch Stiftung 14 Unlock company profile
ChargePoint 13 Unlock company profile
State Grid 11 Unlock company profile
SK 9 Unlock company profile
Kia 9 Unlock company profile
DEKA Research and Development 9 Unlock company profile
Sony Group 9 Unlock company profile
Continental 9 Unlock company profile
Ningbo Share'N Go Electric Vehicle Service 9 Unlock company profile
Porsche Automobil 8 Unlock company profile
LS Electric 8 Unlock company profile
CEZ 8 Unlock company profile
ABB 7 Unlock company profile
China UnionPay 7 Unlock company profile
Kanematsu 7 Unlock company profile
Tanktwo 7 Unlock company profile
Doosan 6 Unlock company profile
Chubu Electric Power 6 Unlock company profile
Kymco Motors 6 Unlock company profile
Nokia 6 Unlock company profile
Zhejiang Geely 5 Unlock company profile
International Business Machines (IBM) 5 Unlock company profile
Georg Fischer 5 Unlock company profile
Electricite de France 5 Unlock company profile
Hitachi 5 Unlock company profile
Hon Hai Precision Industry 5 Unlock company profile
Atos 5 Unlock company profile
Global Foundries 5 Unlock company profile
Nation-E 5 Unlock company profile
Unlock company profile

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Gogoro is one of the leading patent filers in EV charging metering automation. The company’s patents are aimed at a network of collection, charging and distribution machines to collect, charge and distribute portable electrical energy storage devices such as batteries, supercapacitors and ultracapacitors.

To charge, the machines employ electrical current from an external source, such as the electrical grid or an electrical service of an installation location. The charging and distribution machines may distribute portable electrical energy storage devices of performance characteristics and other attributes based on customer preferences and/or customer profiles.

The charging and distribution machines may provide instructions to portable electrical energy storage devices stored within the charging and distribution machines to perform at various levels according to user preferences and user profiles.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include General Electric (GE) and Emerging Automotive.

By geographic reach, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries leads the pack, followed by Honda Motor and Kapsch TrafficCom. In terms of application diversity, Gogoro holds the top position, followed by Emerging Automotive and Liberty PlugIns.

EV charging metering automation plays a pivotal role in ensuring accurate billing, efficient energy management, user convenience, and the seamless integration of electric vehicles into the existing power grid. It contributes to the growth and sustainability of the electric mobility ecosystem. To further understand how environmental sustainability is disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Sustainability – Thematic Research.

GlobalData

GlobalData, the leading provider of industry intelligence, provided the underlying data, research, and analysis used to produce this article.

GlobalData’s Patent Analytics tracks patent filings and grants from official offices around the world. Textual analysis and official patent classifications are used to group patents into key thematic areas and link them to specific companies across the world’s largest industries.