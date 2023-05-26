The technology sector remains a hub of innovative activities, primarily fuelled by the convergence of technological progress, heightened connectivity, the necessity for companies to enhance efficiency and competitiveness in a swiftly transforming marketplace, and growing importance of technologies such as wearable sensors, video analysis software, force plates, and biomechanical analysis tools. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Internet of Things: Athletic performance tracking.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, environmental sensors, digital twins, and network-on-a-chip are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Intelligent embedded systems, smart factory systems, and smart grids are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas, contactless verification, wearable physiological monitors, and software-defined wide area network are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for IoT in the technology industry

Athletic performance tracking is a key innovation area in IoT

Athletic performance tracking involves the systematic observation, documentation, and examination of an athlete's undertakings to evaluate their athletic progress over a period. It encompasses the monitoring of physical exertion, strength training, nutrition, sleep, and other factors that impact performance. The primary objective of athletic performance tracking is to detect patterns and pinpoint areas that require enhancement to enable athletes to attain their intended objectives.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 50+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of athletic performance tracking.

Key players in athletic performance tracking – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to athletic performance tracking

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Among the companies innovating in athletic performance tracking, NIKE is the leading patent filer. The company’s patents are aimed at developing athletic performance sensing/tracking systems including components for measuring/sensing/storing/displaying athletic performance data for the user and/or others.

Other prominent patent filers in the athletic performance tracking space include Extreme Networks and Apple.

By geographic reach, System Instruments leads the pack, followed by Golfzon (Japan) and EW Healthcare Partners. In terms of application diversity, Lululemon Athletica holds the top position, followed by Alphabet and Force Impact Technologies.

Athletic performance tracking is a critical component of modern sports training and competition. By providing valuable data and insights, it enables athletes to optimise their performance, prevent injuries, and achieve their goals. It also provides coaches and trainers with valuable insights into an athlete's performance, enabling them to make data-driven decisions about training and strategy.

