The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the increasing demand for efficient urban air mobility solutions, the need for sustainable transportation options, advancements in drone technology, and growing importance of technologies such as sensor technology, AI algorithms, real-time data analytics, and connectivity solutions. These Internet of Things (IoT) enabled autonomous VTOLs offer efficient and environmentally friendly transportation options, contributing to the evolution of smart cities and revolutionising the transportation of people and goods. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Internet of Things: Autonomous VTOLs.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, environmental sensors, digital twins, and network-on-a-chip are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Intelligent embedded systems, smart factory systems, and smart grids are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are contactless verification and wearable physiological monitors, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for IoT in the technology industry

Autonomous VTOLs is a key innovation area in IoT

Autonomous VTOLs, also known as Vertical Takeoff and Landing aircraft, are capable of independent operation without human intervention. These aircraft can vertically take off, fly horizontally, and land vertically. They find applications in diverse areas such as search and rescue operations, surveillance missions, cargo transportation, and more.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 170 companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of autonomous VTOLs.

Key players in autonomous VTOLs – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to autonomous VTOLs

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Among the companies innovating in autonomous VTOLs, SZ DJI Technology is a leading patent filer. One of the company’s current patents focuses on devices and methods for controlling the position of a payload on an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). The described carrier allows the payload to move above and below the central body or propulsion units of the UAV. By incorporating guides, actuators, and rotation capabilities, the payload's positioning, movability, and manoeuvrability can be effectively controlled and enhanced.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include Amazon.com and Walmart.

By geographic reach, Tevel Aerobotics Technologies leads the pack, followed by Torquing Group and BCB International. In terms of application diversity, Cloudparc holds the top position, followed by Isolynx and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Autonomous VTOLs have revolutionised the transportation industry by introducing advanced connectivity and automation capabilities. Through IoT integration, autonomous VTOLs can communicate with a network of devices and systems, enabling seamless coordination and data exchange. With their self-sufficiency and versatility, autonomous VTOLs contribute to increased operational efficiency, enhanced safety, and improved accessibility in various industries and sectors.

To further understand how IoT is disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Internet of Things – Thematic Research.