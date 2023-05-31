The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the increasing demand for aerial photography in various industries such as real estate, agriculture, and filmmaking, the need for efficient and cost-effective surveillance solutions, and growing importance of technologies such as GPS navigation, wireless connectivity, advanced camera systems, and cloud-based platforms for data storage and analysis. These technologies work together to enhance the capabilities of imaging drones, providing real-time imaging data, precise navigation, and seamless integration with IoT ecosystems. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Internet of Things: Remote-controlled imaging drones.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, environmental sensors, digital twins, and network-on-a-chip are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Intelligent embedded systems, smart factory systems, and smart grids are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are contactless verification, wearable physiological monitors, and software defined wide area network, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for IoT in the technology industry

Remote-controlled imaging drones is a key innovation area in IoT

Remote-controlled drones are unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that are operated from a remote location by human pilots. These drones are equipped with an array of sensors, cameras, and advanced technologies, enabling their deployment in a wide range of applications, including surveillance, reconnaissance, and various other tasks.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 20 companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of remote-controlled imaging drones.

Key players in remote-controlled imaging drones – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to remote-controlled imaging drones

SZ DJI Technology is a leading patent filer in remote-controlled imaging drones. The company’s patents are aimed at the invention that describes devices and methods for controlling positioning of a payload on an unmanned aerial vehicle.

The carrier may provide movement of a payload relative to a central body or one or more propulsion units of the unmanned aerial vehicle. The payload may move above and below the central body or the propulsion units. The carrier may comprise one or more guides, a first actuator and a second actuator.

The first actuator may permit the payload to translate with respect to one or more guides and the second actuator may permit the payload to rotate about one or more axes of rotation with respect to one or more guides. Therefore, the positioning of the payload may be well controlled, and movability and manoeuvrability of the payload may be increased.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include OMAX CORPORATION and Sony Group.

By geographic reach, Teledyne Technologies leads the pack, followed by Xiaomi and Canon. In terms of application diversity, OMAX CORPORATION holds the top position, followed by Boeing and Guangzhou Xaircraft Technology.

IoT innovation in remote-controlled imaging drones can revolutionise the field of aerial photography and surveillance by integrating IoT capabilities into unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The innovation enables users to remotely control drones equipped with high-resolution cameras and sensors for capturing images and videos from unique vantage points.

