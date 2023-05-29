The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the increasing need for remote patient monitoring that involves real-time transmission of ECG data and facilitates timely interventions, and growing importance of technologies such as wearable sensors, connectivity protocols (such as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi), cloud-based platforms for data storage and analysis, and mobile applications for monitoring and analysis of ECG data. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Internet of Things: ECG monitors.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, environmental sensors, digital twins, and network-on-a-chip are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Intelligent embedded systems, smart factory systems and smart grids are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are contactless verification and wearable physiological monitors, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for IoT in the technology industry

ECG monitors is a key innovation area in IoT

An electrocardiogram (ECG) monitor is a medical device utilised to measure and record the heart's electrical activity, aiding in the diagnosis, monitoring, and identification of irregular heart rhythms.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 30+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of ECG monitors.

Key players in ECG monitors – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to ECG monitors

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Alphabet is one of the leading patent filers in IoT for ECG monitors. The company’s patents are aimed at systems and methods that leverage IoT to design a monitoring device featuring a housing adapted to engage the fixture; an activity sensor, disposed in the housing, to detect activity of the user and generate representative data of the activity of the user; and a processing circuitry, disposed in the housing, to calculate an activity-related quantity of the user, wherein the processing circuitry determines the monitoring device is engaging the fixture by detecting the fixture's particular signature and calculates the activity-related quantity.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include FitStar Labs and Polar Electro.

By geographic reach, Humanware leads the pack, followed by Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft and Garmin. In terms of application diversity, Whoop holds the top position, followed by FitStar and Alphabet.

The integration of IoT technologies in ECG monitors enables real-time monitoring of patients' heart activity, enhancing remote patient care and improving early detection of cardiac abnormalities. The technology drivers for this market include advancements in sensor technology, wireless connectivity, cloud computing, and data analytics.

To further understand how IoT is disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Internet of Things – Thematic Research.