The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the increasing adoption of EVs, the need for advanced vehicle diagnostics, and the demand for proactive maintenance, and growing importance of technologies such as sensor networks, connectivity solutions, data analytics, and cloud computing. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Internet of Things: EV fault detection systems.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, environmental sensors, digital twins, and network-on-a-chip are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Intelligent embedded systems, smart factory systems and smart grids are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are contactless verification and wearable physiological monitors, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for IoT in the technology industry

EV fault detection systems is a key innovation area in IoT

Electric vehicle (EV) fault detection systems are automated systems developed to identify faults or deviations in electric vehicles. By monitoring the performance of different vehicle components and employing pattern recognition algorithms, these systems can pinpoint potential problems. Furthermore, they have the capability to issue warnings to drivers as an indication of possible issues.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 80+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of EV fault detection systems.

Key players in EV fault detection systems – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to EV fault detection systems

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Toyota is one of the leading patents filers in digital rights management. The company’s patents are aimed at systems and methods that leverage IoT to power transmitting and receiving control device applied to a vehicle.

The vehicle can include an on-vehicle power storage device that transmits and receives power to and from an external power supply device, and a communication unit that performs bidirectional communication to transmit and receive the power, wherein the bidirectional communication includes communication for preparing for the transmission and reception of the power before transmitting and receiving the power,

The vehicle power transmitting and receiving control device comprises a determination unit that determines when an abnormality occurs in the bidirectional communication performed before transmitting and receiving the power and whether or not to continue the bidirectional communication in accordance with a content of the abnormality. T

Other prominent patent filers in the space include Panasonic and Gogoro.

By geographic reach, Yamaha Motors leads the pack, followed by Elways and Unicorn. In terms of application diversity, Alps Alpine holds the top position, followed by Tanktwo and NEC.

IoT innovation in electric vehicle (EV) fault detection systems has sed the automotive industry by enhancing safety and efficiency. These systems utilise IoT technologies to monitor various components and systems of EVs, detecting faults and anomalies in real-time.

To further understand how IoT is disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Internet of Things – Thematic Research.