The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the increasing need for efficient resource management, cost reduction, and regulatory compliance, and growing importance of technologies such as IoT sensors, communication networks, data analytics platforms, and cloud-based infrastructure. These technologies enable utilities to remotely monitor utility assets, detect anomalies, optimise resource allocation, and proactively address maintenance issues. By providing accurate and timely information, IoT innovation in remote utility monitoring empowers utilities to improve operational efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance customer satisfaction. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Internet of Things: Remote utility monitoring.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, environmental sensors, digital twins, and network-on-a-chip are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Intelligent embedded systems, smart factory systems, and smart grids are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are contactless verification, wearable physiological monitors, and software defined wide area network, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for IoT in the technology industry

Remote utility monitoring is a key innovation area in IoT

Remote utility monitoring entails utilising technology and sensors to remotely measure, monitor, and regulate utility consumption. It encompasses tracking electricity, water, and gas usage in both commercial and residential buildings, as well as monitoring environmental conditions such as temperature and humidity in industrial settings. By leveraging remote monitoring technology, utilities can collect real-time data and control utility usage from a centralised location, enabling proactive management and optimisation of resources.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 60+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of remote utility monitoring.

Key players in remote utility monitoring – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to remote utility monitoring

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Toshiba is a leading patent filer in remote utility monitoring. One of the company’s patents focuses on a method for determining the phase of an electric meter. This method involves selecting a population of electric meters, choosing a historical time range and an interval period, creating profiles based on voltage measurements, calculating a correlation coefficient matrix, clustering the electric meters into multiple clusters, and determining the phase for each cluster.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include General Electric (GE) and Itron.

By geographic reach, TaKaDu leads the pack, followed by Consert and ista International. In terms of application diversity, Masco holds the top position, followed by ista International and EnerSys.

IoT innovation in remote utility monitoring can revolutionise the way utilities monitor and manage various utility services such as water, gas, and electricity. Remote utility monitoring can leverages IoT technology to enable real-time data collection, analysis, and control of utility infrastructure from a centralised location.

