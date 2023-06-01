The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the increasing demand for energy efficiency, growing focus on comfort and convenience, and increasing threat of climate change, as well as growing importance of technologies such as sensors, connectivity, analytics, and automation to automatically adjust the climate control settings to create a comfortable and healthy environment. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Internet of Things: Smart climate control systems.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, environmental sensors, digital twins, and network-on-a-chip are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Intelligent embedded systems, smart factory systems, and smart grids are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are contactless verification, wearable physiological monitors, and software defined wide area network, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for IoT in the technology industry

Smart climate control systems is a key innovation area in IoT

Smart climate control systems use sensors and other technologies to automatically adjust the temperature and humidity in a room or space. This can be done to maintain a comfortable environment or to conserve energy. Smart climate control systems can be programmed to adjust the temperature, humidity, and ventilation levels based on a variety of factors, such as the time of day, the number of people in the room, and the weather outside. They can also be set to conserve energy by using less power when the space is not occupied.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 190+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of smart climate control systems.

Key players in smart climate control systems – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to smart climate control systems

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Mitsubishi Electric is one of the leading patent filers in smart climate control systems. The company’s patents are aimed at an air-conditioning system controller controlling one or plural air-conditioning apparatus installed in a building. It includes a processor that determines an air-conditioning apparatus control command so that a preset evaluation index satisfies a preset condition in a preset control-target period under a preset constraint.

The processor divides the control-target period into time sections and determines a room-temperature change permissible range within which a room temperature satisfies the constraint. It also determines the heat-load change permissible range, based on the room temperature, the room-temperature change permissible range, a heat load estimation, and a heat load to be processed by each air-conditioning apparatus.

The processor determines, for each time section, the control command, operation frequency and start-stop of the air-conditioning apparatus, based on the heat-load change permissible range and an operation efficiency of the air-conditioning apparatus.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include Midea and LG.

By geographic reach, HUNTAIR leads the pack, followed by Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and Armstrong Partnership. In terms of application diversity, Eberspacher Gruppe holds the top position, followed by Signify and Greensleeves.

IoT-enabled smart climate control systems offer several benefits that are driving the growth of the market. These benefits include increased energy efficiency, improved comfort, and increased security.

To further understand how IoT is disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Internet of Things – Thematic Research.