The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the increasing demand for interactive and engaging gaming experiences, the rise of online gambling platforms, advancements in t high-speed internet connectivity and mobile devices, and growing importance of technologies such as real-time data streaming, secure online payment systems, and advanced analytics algorithms. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Technology Innovation: Live betting games.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, microphone beamforming, live betting games, and quantum dots are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Circuit design testing, communication, smart contracts, and surround sound systems are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are vehicle platooning and PCI power management, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for the technology industry

Live betting games is a key innovation area in technology

Live betting games are virtual gambling experiences available online, enabling players to actively wager on real-time outcomes. These interactive games offer the excitement of placing bets on ongoing events, including sports matches, lottery draws, and other live actions. The popularity of live betting games stems from the opportunity they provide to engage in thrilling wagering while witnessing the events unfold in real time.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 20+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of live betting games.

Key players in live betting games – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to live betting games

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Cfph is a leading patent filer in the field of live betting games. One of the company’s patents relates to wagering one or more events, including sports events like races. The patent covers different types of wagers, such as in-running or in-game bets, as well as wagers on groups of participants. It also describes various devices and methods related to these types of betting.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include International Game Technology and Rakuten Group.

By geographic reach, Angel Playing Cards leads the pack, followed by Andamiro and Racing & Wagering Western Australia. In terms of application diversity, Commercial Streaming Solutions holds the top position, followed by WG and Baidu.

