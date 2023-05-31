The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the growing demand for reliable and resilient power infrastructure, coupled with the increasing adoption of smart grid technologies, as well as growing importance of technologies such as advanced sensors, communication systems, data analytics, and predictive maintenance algorithms. These technologies collectively enable proactive monitoring, efficient grid management, and improved power quality. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Technology Innovation: Power line monitoring.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, microphone beamforming, live betting games, and quantum dots are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Circuit design testing, smart contracts, and surround sound systems are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are vehicle platooning and peripheral component interconnect (PCI) power management, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for the technology industry

Power line monitoring is a key innovation area in technology

Power line monitoring involves the measurement and recording of electrical parameters in power lines to detect faults, ensure safety, and monitor performance. It encompasses the measurement of voltage, current, frequency, power factor, and other essential electrical parameters.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 30+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of power line monitoring.

Key players in power line monitoring – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to power line monitoring

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories is a leading patent filer, in the power line monitoring domain. One of the company’s patents describes a power system that can have multiple transformers operating in parallel, leading to a voltage difference and circulating current. To minimise the circulating current, tap change operations are performed on the transformers, adjusting the system voltage. The determination of the tap change operation, which minimises circulating current, involves calculating the angular difference between transformer currents using time-aligned measurement data. This allows for modifying the system voltage while considering the transformer bias.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include Schneider Electric and Hitachi.

By geographic reach, Accenture leads the pack, followed by Siemens and 3M. In terms of application diversity, Emerson Electric holds the top position, followed by Yokogawa Electric and Electricite de France.

Power line monitoring plays a significant role in ensuring the reliability, efficiency, and safety of electrical power systems. It enables timely maintenance, troubleshooting, and optimisation of power distribution, contributing to improved power quality, reduced downtime, enhanced energy management, and overall system reliability.

To further understand the key themes and technologies disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Technology.