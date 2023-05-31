The technologyindustry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the increasing demand for reliable and uninterrupted power supply, the integration of renewable energy sources into the grid, the need for improved grid resiliency, and advancements in digitalisation and automation technologies. This has resulted in the growing importance of technologies such as advanced sensors and monitoring devices, data analytics, real-time control systems, communication networks, and predictive maintenance techniques. Further, these technologies enable better situational awareness, enhanced grid stability, efficient energy utilisation, and effective management of power transmission networks. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Technology Innovation: Power transmission management system.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, microphone beamforming, live betting games, and quantum dots are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Circuit design testing, smart contracts, and surround sound systems are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are vehicle platooning and peripheral component interconnect (PCI) power management, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for the technology industry

Power transmission management system is a key innovation area in technology

A power transmission management system is a comprehensive collection of equipment, systems, and software utilised to oversee, regulate, and enhance the transmission of electricity from the power source to the consumer. Its purpose is to guarantee dependable and efficient delivery of power while prioritising safety and cost-effectiveness. The system comprises various elements including power line sensors, communication networks, substation controllers, automation systems, and analytics software, all working together to achieve these objectives.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 100+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of power transmission management system.

Key players in power transmission management system – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to power transmission management system

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

State Grid Corporation of China is a leading patent filer, in the field of power transmission management system. One of the company’s patents describes a method that involves constructing a future-state power grid model by acquiring a current power grid model and the plans for equipment power-off, retirement, and addition. Equipment is then added based on the current model, and sets of information for added, retired, and powered-off equipment are determined. The future-state network model is formed by setting the added equipment to an operating state, creating initial network models for each period, and incorporating the equipment information sets and initial network models. Construction equipment and a storage medium are also provided in these embodiments.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include China Southern Power Grid and Siemens.

By geographic reach, Sun Electric leads the pack, followed by ams and S&C Electric. In terms of application diversity, IoTecha holds the top position, followed by Vionx Energy and Accenture.

Power transmission management system helps to ensure efficient and reliable electricity transmission from generation sources to end users. It integrates various equipment, systems, and software to monitor, control, and optimise power transmission. By maximising safety, minimising costs, and improving overall power delivery, these systems contribute to the stable and uninterrupted supply of electricity, supporting the smooth functioning of industries, businesses, and everyday life.

To further understand the key themes and technologies disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Technology.