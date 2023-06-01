The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the growth of the market, including the convenience and cost-effectiveness of ridesharing, reduced traffic congestion, and the increasing adoption of smartphones, and growing importance of technologies such as global positioning system (GPS), mobile applications, and data analytics. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Technology Innovation: Ride sharing applications.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, microphone beamforming, live betting games, and quantum dots are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Circuit design testing, smart contracts, and surround sound systems are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are, vehicle platooning, Peripheral Component Interconnect (PCI) power management, and wireless microphones, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for the technology industry

Ride sharing applications is a key innovation area in technology

Ride-sharing applications are mobile apps that connect passengers with drivers, enabling them to share rides in vehicles. These apps offer an alternative to traditional taxis by facilitating the booking, payment, and availability of rides directly through the app. Users can view and book rides conveniently through the app, making the process seamless and efficient.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 40+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of ride sharing applications.

Key players in ride sharing applications – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to ride sharing applications

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Didi Global is a leading patent filer in ride-sharing applications. One of the company’s patents describes a computer-based method for transportation service provision. The method involves receiving a transportation service request from a user device and determining the estimated time for fulfilling the request. Additionally, the method determines a hypothetical time for fulfilling the request through carpooling. If the hypothetical time is shorter, a recommendation is provided to switch to the carpool option. Upon receiving user acceptance, the carpool service is provided to fulfil the transportation request.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include Toyota Motor and Uber Technologies.

By geographic reach, Toshiba leads the pack, followed by Huawei Investment & Holding and Nuro. In terms of application diversity, Toshiba holds the top position, followed by Texas Instruments and Qualcomm.

Ride-sharing applications have significantly transformed transportation by enabling convenient and cost-effective shared mobility, enhancing accessibility, reducing traffic congestion, and contributing to more sustainable transportation options.

To further understand the key themes and technologies disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Technology.