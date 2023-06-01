The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the growth of the market, including the convenience and cost-effectiveness of ridesharing, reduced traffic congestion, and the increasing adoption of smartphones, and growing importance of technologies such as global positioning system (GPS), mobile applications, and data analytics. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Technology Innovation: Ride sharing applications.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, microphone beamforming, live betting games, and quantum dots are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Circuit design testing, smart contracts, and surround sound systems are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are, vehicle platooning, Peripheral Component Interconnect (PCI) power management, and wireless microphones, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for the technology industry

Ride sharing applications is a key innovation area in technology

Ride-sharing applications are mobile apps that connect passengers with drivers, enabling them to share rides in vehicles. These apps offer an alternative to traditional taxis by facilitating the booking, payment, and availability of rides directly through the app. Users can view and book rides conveniently through the app, making the process seamless and efficient.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 40+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of ride sharing applications.

Key players in ride sharing applications – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to ride sharing applications

Company Total patents (2010 - 2021) Premium intelligence on the world's largest companies
Didi Global 199 Unlock company profile
Toyota Motor 183 Unlock company profile
Uber Technologies 175 Unlock company profile
Lyft 136 Unlock company profile
Ford Motor 132 Unlock company profile
Nuro 109 Unlock company profile
Alphabet 91 Unlock company profile
Nissan Motor 63 Unlock company profile
Honda Motor 61 Unlock company profile
State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance 39 Unlock company profile
General Motors 39 Unlock company profile
Via Transportation 36 Unlock company profile
Renault 32 Unlock company profile
Hyundai Motor Group 28 Unlock company profile
Porsche Automobil 26 Unlock company profile
Kia 26 Unlock company profile
Baidu 24 Unlock company profile
International Business Machines (IBM) 17 Unlock company profile
LG 17 Unlock company profile
Sony Group 16 Unlock company profile
Denso 14 Unlock company profile
GT Gettaxi 14 Unlock company profile
Aptiv 13 Unlock company profile
ANI Technologies 13 Unlock company profile
Mitsubishi Electric 12 Unlock company profile
GoBrands 12 Unlock company profile
Grab 9 Unlock company profile
Intel 9 Unlock company profile
Qualcomm 9 Unlock company profile
TIM 9 Unlock company profile
Texas Instruments 9 Unlock company profile
Faurecia 9 Unlock company profile
Bayerische Motoren Werke 8 Unlock company profile
Toshiba 8 Unlock company profile
Conduent 8 Unlock company profile
Uatc 8 Unlock company profile
Verizon Patent And Licensing 7 Unlock company profile
Panasonic 7 Unlock company profile
Beijing Electronics 6 Unlock company profile
Here 6 Unlock company profile
Hitachi 6 Unlock company profile
Nokia 6 Unlock company profile
NearMe 5 Unlock company profile
Huawei Investment & Holding 5 Unlock company profile
Continental 5 Unlock company profile
Cubic 5 Unlock company profile

Didi Global is a leading patent filer in ride-sharing applications. One of the company’s patents describes a computer-based method for transportation service provision. The method involves receiving a transportation service request from a user device and determining the estimated time for fulfilling the request. Additionally, the method determines a hypothetical time for fulfilling the request through carpooling. If the hypothetical time is shorter, a recommendation is provided to switch to the carpool option. Upon receiving user acceptance, the carpool service is provided to fulfil the transportation request.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include Toyota Motor and Uber Technologies.       

By geographic reach, Toshiba leads the pack, followed by Huawei Investment & Holding and Nuro. In terms of application diversity, Toshiba holds the top position, followed by Texas Instruments and Qualcomm.       

Ride-sharing applications have significantly transformed transportation by enabling convenient and cost-effective shared mobility, enhancing accessibility, reducing traffic congestion, and contributing to more sustainable transportation options. 

To further understand the key themes and technologies disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Technology.

GlobalData, the leading provider of industry intelligence, provided the underlying data, research, and analysis used to produce this article.

GlobalData’s Patent Analytics tracks patent filings and grants from official offices around the world. Textual analysis and official patent classifications are used to group patents into key thematic areas and link them to specific companies across the world’s largest industries.