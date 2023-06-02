The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the increasing demand for energy-efficient power solutions, the need for compact and lightweight power supplies in various industries, and advancements in semiconductor technology. This has resulted in the growing importance of technologies such as power semiconductor devices like metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor (MOSFETs) and insulated-gate bipolar transistor (IGBTs), control circuits, feedback mechanisms, and switching topologies (such as flyback, forward, and buck-boost). These technologies enable switched mode power supply (SMPS) to offer higher efficiency, improved power density, and better regulation compared to traditional linear power supplies. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Technology Innovation: Switched mode power supply (SMPS).

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, microphone beamforming, live betting games, and quantum dots are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Circuit design testing, smart contracts, and surround sound systems are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are vehicle platooning and peripheral component interconnect (PCI) power management, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for the technology industry

Switched mode power supply (SMPS) is a key innovation area in technology

A switched mode power supply (SMPS) is an efficient electronic power supply that uses switching technology to convert electrical power. It is widely used in computers, consumer electronics, and industrial and automotive systems. The components of an SMPS, including a transformer, rectifier, filter, and voltage regulator circuits, allow it to deliver the desired output voltage from alternate current (AC) or direct current (DC) input sources.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 50+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of switched mode power supply (SMPS).

Key players in switched mode power supply (SMPS) – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to switched mode power supply (SMPS)

Dell Technologies is a leading patent filer in the field of switched mode power supply (SMPS). One of the patents owned by the company explains a method for operating a power system connected to information handling resources. The system consists of multiple voltage regulator phases. The method involves selecting an operational mode based on the load requirement of the resources and controlling the voltage regulator phases to provide the necessary current. This enables efficient power delivery and optimization of system performance according to the load demands.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include Microchip Technology and Intel.

By geographic reach, Wolfson Microelectronics leads the pack, followed by EnSync and Hewlett Packard (HP). In terms of application diversity, Canon holds the top position, followed by Logicdata Electronic & Software Entwicklungs and R2 Semiconductor.

Switched mode power supply (SMPS) can efficiently convert electrical power using switching technology. SMPS offers several advantages over traditional power supplies, including higher efficiency, smaller size, and lighter weight. This technology is widely used in various electronic devices, enabling them to operate reliably and efficiently while minimising energy waste. SMPS plays a crucial role in powering devices ranging from consumer electronics to industrial applications, contributing to improved performance and energy savings.

