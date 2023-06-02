The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by the growth of the market, including the increasing need for energy efficiency, grid reliability, and sustainability, and growing importance of technologies such as smart grid, real-time data analytics, and communication systems that enable effective load management and demand-side response. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Technology Innovation: Tarriff-based load management.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, microphone beamforming, live betting games, and quantum dots are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Circuit design testing, smart contracts, and surround sound systems are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are, vehicle platooning, Peripheral Component Interconnect (PCI) power management, and wireless microphones, which are now well established in the industry.

Tariff-based load management is a key innovation area in technology

Tariff-based load management is an approach employed by electricity providers to control electricity demand and decrease peak energy usage. By implementing varied electricity prices during different time periods, customers are incentivized to adjust their energy consumption to off-peak hours when electricity costs are lower. This strategy promotes more balanced energy usage throughout the day and week, resulting in reduced overall energy consumption.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 120+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of tariff-based load management.

Key players in tarriff-based load management – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Company Total patents (2010 - 2021) Premium intelligence on the world's largest companies
Panasonic 266 Unlock company profile
Toshiba 152 Unlock company profile
Mitsubishi Electric 149 Unlock company profile
Siemens 145 Unlock company profile
Kyocera 134 Unlock company profile
LG 124 Unlock company profile
General Electric 122 Unlock company profile
Samsung Group 115 Unlock company profile
NEC 114 Unlock company profile
Causam Energy 102 Unlock company profile
Hitachi 90 Unlock company profile
Enel 73 Unlock company profile
Schneider Electric 65 Unlock company profile
International Business Machines (IBM) 64 Unlock company profile
Johnson Controls International 61 Unlock company profile
Daikin Industries 59 Unlock company profile
Haier Group 59 Unlock company profile
Sony Group 56 Unlock company profile
Signify 50 Unlock company profile
Robert Bosch Stiftung 47 Unlock company profile
Lennox International 43 Unlock company profile
ABB 42 Unlock company profile
Zonit Structured Solutions 38 Unlock company profile
Accenture 32 Unlock company profile
Reactive Technologies 32 Unlock company profile
State Grid 30 Unlock company profile
Toyota Motor 30 Unlock company profile
Omron Tateisi Electronics 28 Unlock company profile
Alphabet 28 Unlock company profile
Honda Motor 27 Unlock company profile
AES 27 Unlock company profile
Consert 27 Unlock company profile
Sekisui Chemical 27 Unlock company profile
Encycle 26 Unlock company profile
Electricite de France 25 Unlock company profile
Qualcomm 25 Unlock company profile
Huawei Investment & Holding 24 Unlock company profile
b8ta 24 Unlock company profile
Microsoft 21 Unlock company profile
Lutron Electronics 21 Unlock company profile
Nihon Techno 21 Unlock company profile
Willdan Group 21 Unlock company profile
Sharp 20 Unlock company profile
Bidgely 19 Unlock company profile
Origami Energy 19 Unlock company profile
Whirlpool 19 Unlock company profile
FiveAI 18 Unlock company profile
Savant Systems 18 Unlock company profile
Eren Groupe 18 Unlock company profile
Emerson Electric 18 Unlock company profile

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Panasonic is a leading patent filer in tariff-based load management. One of the company’s patents focuses on an electric power price information acquisition unit that collects information about the cost of electricity from a commercial power source, while a price determination unit determines the electricity cost for different time blocks based on power generation from natural energy and stored power from an electric storage device. A user price list generation unit creates a comprehensive list displaying the electricity purchase price, power generation price, and stored power price for any selected time block.   

Other prominent patent filers in the space include Toshiba and Mitsubishi Electric.      

By geographic reach, FiveAI leads the pack, followed by Greenwave Systems and Daiwa House Industry. In terms of application diversity, FiveAI holds the top position, followed by Alphabet and Signify.      

Tariff-based load management plays a significant role in optimizing energy consumption by incentivizing customers to shift their electricity usage to off-peak hours. By implementing different pricing structures, it helps reduce peak demand, ensures efficient utilization of resources, and contributes to a more sustainable and reliable electricity grid.   

