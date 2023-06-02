The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by factors such as increasing demand for on-demand transportation services, the need for efficient logistics management, and the potential for cost savings and improved customer satisfaction through optimized dispatching and routing. This has resulted in the growing importance of technologies such as global positioning system, real-time tracking, and intelligent algorithms to optimize dispatching, improve route planning, and enhance overall operational efficiency. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Technology Innovation: Vehicle dispatch systems.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

GlobalData
Report-cover

Premium Insights Technology Innovation: Vehicle dispatch systems

Buy the Report

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry                       

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, microphone beamforming, live betting games, and quantum dots are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Circuit design testing, smart contracts, and surround sound systems are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are, vehicle platooning, Peripheral Component Interconnect (PCI) power management, and wireless microphones, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for the technology industry

Vehicle dispatch systems is a key innovation area in technology

Vehicle dispatch systems are software applications that streamline the management of vehicle dispatching, routing, and scheduling. They optimize transportation operations by incorporating features like route optimization, real-time tracking, driver management, and advanced analytics. These systems enhance efficiency by providing electronic dispatch capabilities and real-time traffic updates to ensure smooth and optimized vehicle operations.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 60 companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of vehicle dispatch systems.

Key players in vehicle dispatch systems – a disruptive innovation in the technology industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to vehicle dispatch systems

Company Total patents (2010 - 2021) Premium intelligence on the world's largest companies
Didi Global 315 Unlock company profile
Toyota Motor 286 Unlock company profile
Alphabet 140 Unlock company profile
Lyft 132 Unlock company profile
Uber Technologies 120 Unlock company profile
Nuro 109 Unlock company profile
Ford Motor 102 Unlock company profile
Honda Motor 61 Unlock company profile
Nissan Motor 45 Unlock company profile
Panasonic 45 Unlock company profile
Via Transportation 43 Unlock company profile
General Motors 41 Unlock company profile
Toshiba 37 Unlock company profile
LG 33 Unlock company profile
Aptiv 31 Unlock company profile
Renault 29 Unlock company profile
Uatc 22 Unlock company profile
Avis Budget Group 22 Unlock company profile
Yamaha Motor 21 Unlock company profile
International Business Machines (IBM) 19 Unlock company profile
Sony Group 18 Unlock company profile
Zhejiang Geely 18 Unlock company profile
Baidu 18 Unlock company profile
Allstate 15 Unlock company profile
Porsche Automobil 15 Unlock company profile
Amazon.com 14 Unlock company profile
Kia 13 Unlock company profile
Hyundai Motor Group 12 Unlock company profile
Qualcomm 11 Unlock company profile
Grab 11 Unlock company profile
Superpedestrian 11 Unlock company profile
RMA Worldwide Chauffeured Transportation 11 Unlock company profile
Samsung Group 9 Unlock company profile
ANI Technologies 9 Unlock company profile
Siemens 9 Unlock company profile
Nokia 9 Unlock company profile
Hitachi 8 Unlock company profile
Einride 8 Unlock company profile
GT Gettaxi 8 Unlock company profile
Robert Bosch Stiftung 7 Unlock company profile
Autonomous Solutions 7 Unlock company profile
Verizon Patent And Licensing 7 Unlock company profile
Airbnb 7 Unlock company profile
Denso 6 Unlock company profile
JapanTaxi 6 Unlock company profile
TIM 6 Unlock company profile
Huawei Investment & Holding 6 Unlock company profile
SoftBank Group 6 Unlock company profile
NEC 6 Unlock company profile
Stella Vermogensverwaltungs 6 Unlock company profile

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Didi Global is a leading patent filer in vehicle dispatch systems. One of the company’s patents describes systems and methods for estimating the arrival time for a route using an estimated time of arrival (ETA) model. The systems obtain data on routes and road sections, generate structured data including global feature vectors and historical durations, train a model of ETA using this data, and save the model in a computer-readable storage medium. These innovations enable accurate predictions of arrival time based on route characteristics and historical information.     

Other prominent patent filers in the space include Toyota Motor and Alphabet.        

By geographic reach, Ryder System leads the pack, followed by Yamaha Motor and Nokia. In terms of application diversity, Superpedestrian holds the top position, followed by Samsung Group and Optibus.         

Vehicle dispatch systems play a significant role in optimizing transportation operations by efficiently managing the dispatching, routing, and scheduling of vehicles. They enable businesses to enhance operational efficiency, improve customer service, and reduce costs by effectively coordinating and tracking vehicle fleets.     

To further understand the key themes and technologies disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Technology.

GlobalData

GlobalData, the leading provider of industry intelligence, provided the underlying data, research, and analysis used to produce this article.

GlobalData’s Patent Analytics tracks patent filings and grants from official offices around the world. Textual analysis and official patent classifications are used to group patents into key thematic areas and link them to specific companies across the world’s largest industries.