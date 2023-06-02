The technology industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, with activity driven by factors such as increasing demand for on-demand transportation services, the need for efficient logistics management, and the potential for cost savings and improved customer satisfaction through optimized dispatching and routing. This has resulted in the growing importance of technologies such as global positioning system, real-time tracking, and intelligent algorithms to optimize dispatching, improve route planning, and enhance overall operational efficiency. In the last three years alone, there have been over 3.6 million patents filed and granted in the technology industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Technology Innovation: Vehicle dispatch systems.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

300+ innovations will shape the technology industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the technology industry using innovation intensity models built on over 2.5 million patents, there are 300+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, microphone beamforming, live betting games, and quantum dots are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be tracked closely. Circuit design testing, smart contracts, and surround sound systems are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are, vehicle platooning, Peripheral Component Interconnect (PCI) power management, and wireless microphones, which are now well established in the industry.

Vehicle dispatch systems is a key innovation area in technology

Vehicle dispatch systems are software applications that streamline the management of vehicle dispatching, routing, and scheduling. They optimize transportation operations by incorporating features like route optimization, real-time tracking, driver management, and advanced analytics. These systems enhance efficiency by providing electronic dispatch capabilities and real-time traffic updates to ensure smooth and optimized vehicle operations.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 60 companies, spanning technology vendors, established technology companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of vehicle dispatch systems.

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Didi Global is a leading patent filer in vehicle dispatch systems. One of the company’s patents describes systems and methods for estimating the arrival time for a route using an estimated time of arrival (ETA) model. The systems obtain data on routes and road sections, generate structured data including global feature vectors and historical durations, train a model of ETA using this data, and save the model in a computer-readable storage medium. These innovations enable accurate predictions of arrival time based on route characteristics and historical information.

Other prominent patent filers in the space include Toyota Motor and Alphabet.

By geographic reach, Ryder System leads the pack, followed by Yamaha Motor and Nokia. In terms of application diversity, Superpedestrian holds the top position, followed by Samsung Group and Optibus.

Vehicle dispatch systems play a significant role in optimizing transportation operations by efficiently managing the dispatching, routing, and scheduling of vehicles. They enable businesses to enhance operational efficiency, improve customer service, and reduce costs by effectively coordinating and tracking vehicle fleets.

