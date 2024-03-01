CEO Sandra Rivera has outlined a bold strategy to dominate a $55bn-plus market opportunity. Credit: Shutterstock/Nor Gal.

Intel has launched Altera as its stand-alone field-programmable gate array (FPGA) company.

FPGAs are integrated circuits that customers can reconfigure to specific use case requirements.

Altera, led by CEO Sandra Rivera and COO Shannon Poulin, will priroitise end-to-end FPGAs, accessible artificial intelligence (AI), software innovation and ensuring supply resilience, according to the company.

Rivera emphasised Altera’s commitment to reinvigorating the FPGA market, stating: “As customers deal with increasingly complex technological challenges and work to differentiate themselves, we have an opportunity to deliver programmable solutions and accessible AI across various market segments.”

Altera’s expanded portfolio and strategic road map are designed to meet the growing demands of FPGA markets in cloud, network and edge computing.

The company aims to enhance its Quartus Prime software and integrate AI capabilities, providing solutions to the challenges posed by the rise of AI across industries.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Last week, Intel announced a milestone in its bid to reclaim the top spot in advanced chip manufacturing, revealing that Microsoft has chosen its services for chip manufacturing.

The US chipmaker is optimistic about surpassing its main rival, TSMC, by 2025.

Intel plans to regain the position of producing the world’s fastest chips from TSMC later this year, leveraging its Intel 18A manufacturing technology. The company aims to extend this lead into 2026 by introducing its new technology, Intel 14A.

Altera’s products cater to a diverse range of markets including networking, communications infrastructure and low-power embedded applications. The company has introduced several products:

Now in volume production, Agilex 9 boasts the industry’s fastest data converters, ideal for radar and military-aerospace applications with high-bandwidth mixed-signal FPGAs.



Agilex 7 F-series and I-series devices are tailored for high-bandwidth compute applications like data centres, networking and defence.



Agilex 5 delivers the only FPGA fabric infused with AI, targeting embedded and edge applications.



Positioned as a low-power line of FPGAs, the upcoming Agilex 3 aims to serve low-complexity functions for cloud, communications and intelligent edge applications.