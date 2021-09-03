Intelligent Decisions was the top IT vendor for the US Department of Commerce, securing one contract worth $150m, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 36 vendors, The Mil stood in the second position with four IT contracts worth $56.10m, followed by ELECTROSOFT SERVICES with two contracts valued at $42.86m, Red River with one contract worth $38m, DIGITAL MANAGEMENT with two contracts worth $16m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of US Department of Commerce, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application development (by The Mil)

Application hosting (by ELECTROSOFT SERVICES)

Application integration (by The Mil)

Application maintenance & support (by The Mil)

Application management (by The Mil)

BPO (by Intelligent Decisions)

Infrastructure management (by Intelligent Decisions and Red River)

IT consulting (by The Mil)

IT security services (by ELECTROSOFT SERVICES and VALIANT SOLUTIONS)

Network integration (by Red River)

Network management (by Intelligent Decisions and Red River)

Procurement BPO (by Intelligent Decisions)

Risk management and consulting (by ELECTROSOFT SERVICES)

Systems integration (by Red River and The Mil)

Training services (by Intelligent Decisions)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the US Department of Commerce, The Mil topped the table with four contracts, followed by SM Resources(SMRC) with four contracts, ActioNet with two contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



Application outsourcing Solutions accounted for 41.67%, of the overall contracts for the US Department of Commerce, followed by infrastructure outsourcing (36.11%), consulting (11.11%), systems integration (5.56%), BPO (5.56%).

In terms of types of contracts, 94.44% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and 5.56% accounted for Infrastructure outsourcing. .

As of August 2021, 100% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 100% were based in the US.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by US Department of Commerce as of August 2021 include:

Intelligent Decision’s five-year contract worth $150m. The fixed price contract has started on 17 July 2014 and is expected to be closed by 16 July 2019. The annual value of the contract stands at $30m.

The Mil’s three-year contract worth $45m. Announced on 12 June 2014, the fixed price contract is due to expire on 12 June 2017. The annual value of the contract stands at $15m.

Methodology:



Globaldata’s IT Contracts Database is a comprehensive collection of all publicly disclosed IT services, software, and telecom contracts. Its scope of coverage lies in the areas of outsourcing mainly being application, infrastructure, and business processes, also including systems integration & consulting. The database presents reliable information, enabling IT services and software product providers in identifying prospective business opportunities. The value of the contract is calculated by its unique display of patterns relating to IT services adoption across industry segments, solution areas, industries, and geographies.