Intelligent Software Solutions was the top IT vendor for the Air Force Research Laboratory, securing four contracts worth $753m, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 75 vendors, Parsons stood in the second position with one IT contract worth $427m, followed by BAE Systems with six contracts valued at $129.99m, Northrop Grumman with seven contracts worth $96.63m, Assured Information Security with one contract worth $93.60m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of Air Force Research Laboratory, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application development (by Assured Information Security, CACI International, Intelligent Software Solutions and Parsons)

Application integration (by Assured Information Security, CACI International, Intelligent Software Solutions and Parsons)

Application maintenance & support (by Assured Information Security, CACI International, Intelligent Software Solutions and Parsons)

Application management (by Assured Information Security, CACI International, Intelligent Software Solutions and Parsons)

Application testing (by Assured Information Security, Intelligent Software Solutions and Parsons)

Hardware integration (by CACI International and Parsons)

IT security services (by CACI International)

Systems integration (by Assured Information Security, CACI International, Intelligent Software Solutions and Parsons)

Training services (by Assured Information Security)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the Air Force Research Laboratory, Northrop Grumman topped the table with seven contracts, followed by BAE Systems with six contracts, SECURBORATION with six contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



Application outsourcing Solutions accounted for 74.67%, of the overall contracts for the Air Force Research Laboratory, followed by consulting (12%), infrastructure outsourcing (8%), systems integration (2.67%), BPO (2.67%).

In terms of types of contracts, 93.33% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and 6.67% accounted for Consulting. .

As of August 2021, 82% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and 17% were of IDIQ type. In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 100% were based in the US.

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months



The top defense industry contracts of the Air Force Research Laboratory expected to end in the next twelve months are:

The five-year, fixed price contract worth $49m with BAE Systems is expected to end on 04 January 2022. The annual value of the contract stands at $10m.

SMS Data Products Group’s three-year, fixed price contract worth $28m is slated to expire on 21 September 2018. The annual value of the contract stands at $9m.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by Air Force Research Laboratory as of August 2021 include:

Intelligent Software Solution’s five-year contract worth $593m. The fixed price contract has started on 17 December 2012 and is expected to be closed by 16 December 2017. The annual value of the contract stands at $119m.

Parson’s seven-year contract worth $427m. Announced on 06 January 2020, the fixed price contract is due to expire on 05 January 2027. The annual value of the contract stands at $61m.

Methodology:

