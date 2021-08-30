International Business Machines was the top IT vendor for the Australian Bureau of Statistics, securing 16 contracts worth $34.13m, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 110 vendors, Accenture stood in the second position with one IT contract worth $14.45m, followed by Oracle with six contracts valued at $9.84m, ASG Group with one contract worth $7.63m, Accenture with four contracts worth $5.76m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of Australian Bureau of Statistics, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application development (by Accenture and International Business Machines)

Application hosting (by International Business Machines)

Application integration (by ASG Group and International Business Machines)

Application maintenance & support (by Accenture, ASG Group and International Business Machines)

Application management (by Accenture and ASG Group)

Systems integration (by ASG Group and International Business Machines)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, International Business Machines topped the table with 16 contracts, followed by Oracle with six contracts, Accenture with four contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



Application outsourcing Solutions accounted for 57.27%, of the overall contracts for the Australian Bureau of Statistics, followed by BPO (20%), infrastructure outsourcing (12.73%), consulting (7.27%), systems integration (2.73%).

In terms of types of contracts, 100% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and .

As of July 2021, 100% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 100% were based in the Oceania.

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months



The top defense industry contracts of the Australian Bureau of Statistics expected to end in the next twelve months are:

The one-year, fixed price contract worth $2m with TigerSpikeLimited is expected to end on 31 October 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $2m.

Rimini Street’s four-year, fixed price contract worth $2m is slated to expire on 31 August 2018. The annual value of the contract stands at $1m.

Top contracts announced in the last 12 months



The top defense industry contracts announced by Australian Bureau of Statistics in the last twelve months include:

The one-year, fixed price contract worth $2m with TigerSpikeLimited was announced on 11 September 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $2m.

The one-year, contract worth $2m with Accenture. The fixed price contract was announced on 23 October 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $3m.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by Australian Bureau of Statistics as of July 2021 include:

Accenture’s three-year contract worth $14m. The fixed price contract has started on 25 October 2016 and is expected to be closed by 23 October 2019. The annual value of the contract stands at $5m.

International Business Machine’s two-year contract worth $8m. Announced on 01 October 2014, the fixed price contract is due to expire on 31 October 2016. The annual value of the contract stands at $4m.

Methodology:

