International Business Machines was the top IT vendor for the Banca d’Italia, securing five contracts worth $116.49m, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 36 vendors, Italtel Group stood in the second position with two IT contracts worth $13.50m, followed by KPMG International Coop with two contracts valued at $11.29m, Exprivia with one contract worth $10.49m, TAS with four contracts worth $8.41m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of Banca d’Italia, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application maintenance & support (by Exprivia, International Business Machines and Italtel Group)

Application management (by Exprivia, International Business Machines and Italtel Group)

Desktop support & management services (by International Business Machines)

Infrastructure management (by International Business Machines)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the Banca d’Italia, International Business Machines topped the table with five contracts, followed by TAS with four contracts, Oracle with three contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



Application outsourcing Solutions accounted for 52.78%, of the overall contracts for the Banca d’Italia, followed by infrastructure outsourcing (33.33%), systems integration (8.33%), BPO (2.78%), consulting (2.78%).

In terms of types of contracts, 92.31% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and 7.69% accounted for Infrastructure outsourcing. .

As of August 2021, 92% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and 7% were of License based type..

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months



The top defense industry contracts of the Banca d’Italia expected to end in the next twelve months are:

The four-year, fixed price contract worth $2m with International Business Machines is expected to end on 31 December 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $0m.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by Banca d’Italia as of August 2021 include:

International Business Machine’s three-year contract worth $90m. The fixed price contract has started on 12 January 2013 and is expected to be closed by 11 January 2016. The annual value of the contract stands at $30m.

International Business Machine’s three-year contract worth $12m. Announced on 21 November 2014, the fixed price contract is due to expire on 20 November 2017. The annual value of the contract stands at $4m.

Methodology:

