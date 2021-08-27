International Business Machines was the top IT vendor for the Department of Human Services Australia, securing 14 contracts worth $524.33m, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 432 vendors, Accenture stood in the second position with 12 IT contracts worth $132.91m, followed by Telstra with two contracts valued at $80.23m, SAP with 20 contracts worth $72.65m, DXC Technology with eight contracts worth $48.86m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of Department of Human Services Australia, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application development (by Accenture)

Application integration (by DXC Technology and International Business Machines)

Application maintenance & support (by Accenture, DXC Technology and International Business Machines)

Application management (by Accenture and International Business Machines)

BPO (by Telstra)

CRM BPO (by Telstra)

Data centre services (by International Business Machines)

Desktop support & management services (by DXC Technology and International Business Machines)

Hardware integration (by International Business Machines)

Infrastructure management (by International Business Machines)

IT consulting (by DXC Technology and International Business Machines)

Network management (by DXC Technology and International Business Machines)

Server management (by DXC Technology and International Business Machines)

Storage services (by DXC Technology)

Systems integration (by DXC Technology and International Business Machines)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the Department of Human Services Australia, Fujitsu topped the table with 20 contracts, followed by SAP with 20 contracts, Dialog Information Technology with 20 contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



BPO Solutions accounted for 41.44%, of the overall contracts for the Department of Human Services Australia, followed by application outsourcing (30.32%), consulting (11.57%), infrastructure outsourcing (10.88%), systems integration (5.79%).

In terms of types of contracts, 95.12% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and 4.21% accounted for Application outsourcing. Extension contracts accounted for 0.67% of the total contracts as of July 2021.

As of July 2021, 95% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and 4% were of License based type. In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 100% were based in the Oceania.

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months



The top defense industry contracts of the Department of Human Services Australia expected to end in the next twelve months are:

The three-year, fixed price contract worth $5m with Dimension Data is expected to end on 07 August 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $2m.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu’s three-year, fixed price contract worth $5m is slated to expire on 16 August 2018. The annual value of the contract stands at $2m.

Top contracts announced in the last 12 months



The top defense industry contracts announced by Department of Human Services Australia in the last twelve months include:

The three-year, fixed price contract worth $8m with Fujitsu was announced on 07 July 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $3m.

The two-year, contract worth $3m with A23. The fixed price contract was announced on 07 July 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $2m.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by Department of Human Services Australia as of July 2021 include:

International Business Machine’s five-year contract worth $362m. The fixed price contract has started on 11 March 2016 and is expected to be closed by 10 March 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $72m.

Accenture’s five-year contract worth $96m. Announced on 11 November 2013, the fixed price contract is due to expire on 10 November 2018. The annual value of the contract stands at $19m.

Methodology:

