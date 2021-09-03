International Business Machines was the top IT vendor for the Deutsche Lufthansa, securing four contracts worth $1.26bn, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 27 vendors, Lufthansa Systems GmbHKG stood in the second position with five IT contracts worth $169.90m, followed by Deutsche Post with two contracts valued at $72m, State Street with three contracts worth $67m, Dell Technologies with one contract worth $45m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of Deutsche Lufthansa, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application hosting (by International Business Machines)

Application maintenance & support (by Dell Technologies)

Application management (by Dell Technologies and International Business Machines)

BPO (by Deutsche Post and State Street)

Communication services (by International Business Machines)

Data centre services (by International Business Machines and Lufthansa Systems GmbHKG)

Desktop support & management services (by International Business Machines and Lufthansa Systems GmbHKG)

Finance & accounting BPO (by State Street)

Infrastructure management (by International Business Machines)

IT security services (by International Business Machines)

Managed print services (MPS) (by International Business Machines and Lufthansa Systems GmbHKG)

Network management (by International Business Machines)

Server management (by Lufthansa Systems GmbHKG)

Vertical-specific BPO (by Deutsche Post and State Street)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the Deutsche Lufthansa, IBS Software Services topped the table with six contracts, followed by Lufthansa Systems GmbHKG with five contracts, International Business Machines with four contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



Infrastructure outsourcing Solutions accounted for 37.04%, of the overall contracts for the Deutsche Lufthansa, followed by BPO (25.93%), application outsourcing (22.22%), systems integration (11.11%), consulting (3.70%).

In terms of types of contracts, 69.44% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and 25% accounted for BPO. Add-on contracts accounted for 2.78% of the total contracts as of August 2021.

As of August 2021, 75% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and 22% were of License based type. In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 40% were based in the Mexico, Canada, US.

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months



The top defense industry contracts of the Deutsche Lufthansa expected to end in the next twelve months are:

The seven-year, fixed price contract worth $1247m with International Business Machines is expected to end on 31 March 2022. The annual value of the contract stands at $178m.

International Business Machine’s three-year, fixed price contract worth $1m is slated to expire on 11 February 2019. The annual value of the contract stands at $0m.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by Deutsche Lufthansa as of August 2021 include:

International Business Machine’s seven-year contract worth $1247m. The fixed price contract has started on 01 April 2015 and is expected to be closed by 31 March 2022. The annual value of the contract stands at $178m.

Lufthansa Systems GmbHKG’s 10-year contract worth $150m. Announced on 01 October 2006, the fixed price contract is due to expire on 30 September 2016. The annual value of the contract stands at $15m.

