International Business Machines was the top IT vendor for the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, securing one contract worth $194m, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 38 vendors, Perspecta stood in the second position with two IT contracts worth $149.37m, followed by CACI International with one contract valued at $70m, KPMG International Coop with one contract worth $47m, ICF International with three contracts worth $46.45m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of US Department of Housing and Urban Development, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application development (by CACI International and Perspecta)

Application integration (by KPMG International Coop)

Application maintenance & support (by CACI International, International Business Machines and KPMG International Coop)

Application management (by International Business Machines and KPMG International Coop)

Desktop support & management services (by CACI International)

IT consulting (by KPMG International Coop)

Network management (by AT&T)

Systems integration (by KPMG International Coop)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, Solutions By Design II topped the table with four contracts, followed by ICF International with three contracts, ATS with two contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



Application outsourcing Solutions accounted for 71.05%, of the overall contracts for the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, followed by infrastructure outsourcing (18.42%), consulting (5.26%), systems integration (2.63%), BPO (2.63%).

In terms of types of contracts, 97.37% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and 2.63% accounted for Infrastructure outsourcing. .

As of August 2021, 100% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 100% were based in the US.

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months



The top defense industry contracts of the US Department of Housing and Urban Development expected to end in the next twelve months are:

The three-year, fixed price contract worth $5m with Solutions By Design II is expected to end on 25 September 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $2m.

Solutions By Design II’s three-year, fixed price contract worth $2m is slated to expire on 07 June 2019. The annual value of the contract stands at $1m.

Top contracts announced in the last 12 months



The top defense industry contracts announced by US Department of Housing and Urban Development in the last twelve months include:

The three-year, fixed price contract worth $2m with CGI was announced on 17 September 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $1m.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by US Department of Housing and Urban Development as of August 2021 include:

International Business Machine’s 10-year contract worth $194m. The fixed price contract has started on 04 December 2008 and is expected to be closed by 04 December 2018. The annual value of the contract stands at $19m.

Perspecta’s seven-year contract worth $147m. Announced on 24 August 2019, the fixed price contract is due to expire on 29 September 2026. The annual value of the contract stands at $21m.

Methodology:

