In the Japanese technology industry, there were 81 M&A deals announced in Q1 2023, worth a total value of $500.7m, according to GlobalData's Deals Database. The $461.6m majority acquisition of relia by otemachi holdings g.k. was the industry's largest disclosed deal.

In value terms, M&A activity in Japan increased by 69% in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $296.9m and fell by 75% as compared to Q1 2022. Related deal volume increased by 16% in Q1 2023 versus the previous quarter and was 4% lower than in Q1 2022.

